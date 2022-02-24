WYNOT, Neb. — The Wynot Blue Devils won the Sub-District D2-5 Boys’ Basketball Tournament with a 43-36 victory over Wausa in the championship game, Thursday in Wynot.
Charlie Schroeder finished with 13 points and 17 rebounds for Wynot (22-2). Chase Schroeder posted 11 points and 10 rebounds. Jack Kuchta added nine points.
For Wausa, which finished at 17-8, Jaxon Claussen had 13 points and seven steals. Jonathan Nissen had seven rebounds.
Wynot advances to the district final and will take on Paxton for the right to go to state. The site, date and time of that game have not been announced.
WAUSA (17-8) 5 9 11 11 — 36
WYNOT (22-2) 14 10 9 10 — 43
D1-5: EP-PJ 67, Bloomfield 63
ELGIN, Neb. — Elgin Public-Pope John escaped Bloomfield 67-63 in the championship of the Sub-District D1-5 Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Thursday in Elgin.
No statistics were reported for EP-PJ (20-5) which will face Maywood-Hayes Center for the right to go to state. The site, date and time of that game have not been announced.
Cody Bruegman led Bloomfield (10-14) with 22 points. Layne Warrior scored 16 points, Dalton Gieselman scored 10 points and Mason Mackeprang added nine points for the Bees.
BLOOMFIELD (10-14) 12 21 14 16 — 63
EP-PJ (20-5) 20 20 9 18 — 67
