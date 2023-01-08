ALEXANDRIA — Viborg-Hurley used three players in double figures to claim a 54-49 victory over Hanson in Cornbelt Conference girls’ basketball action on Saturday.

Denae Mach finished with 18 points and three blocked shots, and Coral Mason posted 15 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots for Viborg-Hurley. Charley Nelson had 10 points and six assists. Shelby Lyons posted seven steals and Aubree Schwartz added three steals in the victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.