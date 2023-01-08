ALEXANDRIA — Viborg-Hurley used three players in double figures to claim a 54-49 victory over Hanson in Cornbelt Conference girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Denae Mach finished with 18 points and three blocked shots, and Coral Mason posted 15 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots for Viborg-Hurley. Charley Nelson had 10 points and six assists. Shelby Lyons posted seven steals and Aubree Schwartz added three steals in the victory.
Eliza Oltmanns led Hanson with 13 points and nine rebounds. Annalyse Weber had four assists.
Viborg-Hurley, 6-1, travels to Alcester-Hudson on Tuesday. Hanson, 4-2, hosts Parkston on Monday.
Hanson won the JV game 41-36 and the ‘C’ game 36-26.
VIBORG-HURLEY (6-1) 18 7 18 11 — 54
HANSON (4-2) 11 15 14 9 — 49
Irene-Wakonda 59, Freeman 49
FREEMAN — Irene-Wakonda jumped out to an 18-5 lead through one quarter and held on for a 59-49 victory over Freeman in Cornbelt Conference girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Emma Marshall finished with 28 points and eight rebounds for Irene-Wakonda. Madison Orr posted nine points and 11 rebounds. Quinn McDonald added six steals in the victory.
Erin Uecker led Freeman with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Ashlin Jacobsen added 11 points.
Irene-Wakonda hosts Centerville on Jan. 12. Freeman travels to Parker on Tuesday.
IRENE-WAKONDA (3-5) 18 19 12 10 — 59
Wagner 67, Corsica-Stickney 33
WAGNER — Ashlyn Koupal scored 27 points on 13-of-15 shooting in a 67-33 victory over Corsica-Stickney in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Emma Yost finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for Wagner. Lydia Yost scored 10 points, going 3-of-5 from three-point range. Macy Koupal had seven assists, with Eve Zephier recording five assists. Four different Red Raiders had three steals each, as Wagner recorded 19 steals in the contest.
South Dakota basketball recruit Avery Broughton scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds for Corsica-Stickney.
Wagner, 6-0, hosts Gregory on Tuesday. Corsica-Stickney hosts Platte-Geddes on Monday.
CORSICA-STICKNEY (1-4) 10 12 3 8 — 33
WAGNER (6-0) 26 18 15 8 — 67
Avon 37, Alcester-Hudson 28
AVON — Avon outscored Alcester-Hudson 23-11 in the second half to rally past the Cubs 37-28 in Great Plains Conference girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Courtney Sees finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for Avon. McKenna Kocmich had 11 points and three assists. Rilyn Thury had 11 rebounds and three assists in the victory.
Elly Doering led Alcester-Hudson with 12 points and nine rebounds. Ella Serck had 11 rebounds and three assists.
Avon, 3-3, hosts Freeman Academy-Marion on Tuesday. Alcester-Hudson hosts Viborg-Hurley on Tuesday.
ALCESTER-HUDSON (3-4) 10 7 4 7 — 28
Dakota Valley 56, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley outscored Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15-7 in the fourth quarter to rally to a 56-53 victory in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Addison Kleis led Dakota Valley with 20 points. Melina Snoozy had 10 points and four assists. Emersen Mead added eight rebounds.
Payton Hardy scored 13 points for SBL. Alexa Trover added nine points and five assists.
Dakota Valley travels to West Central on Tuesday. SBL takes on Bishop Heelan next.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON (2-6) 13 18 15 7 — 53
DAKOTA VALLEY (2-6) 11 15 15 15 — 56
Custer 38, Platte-Geddes 33
MITCHELL — Custer built a 24-14 halftime lead and held on for a 38-33 victory over Platte-Geddes in the Sacred Hoops Classic, Saturday in Mitchell.
Allyson Cass led Custer with 10 points. Ramsey Karim added nine points.
Karley VanDerWerff posted 17 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots for Platte-Geddes. Cadence Van Zee added eight points.
Custer, 7-1, hosts St. Thomas More on Tuesday. Platte-Geddes hosts Corsica-Stickney on Monday.
CUSTER (7-1) 14 10 7 7 — 38
PLATTE-GEDDES (3-1) 9 5 13 6 — 33
