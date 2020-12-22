BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Three regional athletes were among those named “Athletes To Watch” for the 2021 indoor track and field season by the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
From Wayne State, Cade Kalkowski and Noah Lilly were honored.
Kalkowski, a senior thrower from Niobrara, Nebraska, was listed as Wayne State’s Field Athlete to Watch in the NSIC this season. Last year, Cade earned All-NSIC honors with a second place finish in the weight throw (67-3 ¼) and was the NSIC champion in the event in 2019. Kalkowski is a two-time NCAA national qualifier in the weight throw and earned All-American honors in the event in 2019 placing seventh nationally.
Lilly, a junior from Creighton, Nebraska, earned track honors for the Wildcats. Last season, Lilly posted an eighth place finish in the NSIC heptathlon.
From the University of Sioux Falls, Logan Hansen was named the team’s men’s track athlete to watch.
Hansen, an eight-time Academic All-NSIC performer, was a member of USF’s winning distance medley relay at the NSIC Indoor Championships and placed in the top 11 in three events at those same championships. He is a senior from Hurley who prepped at Viborg-Hurley.
