Camille McDermott

Yankton’s Camille McDermott, 1, passes the ball during a volleyball match against Huron on Tuesday at Huron Arena.

 Mike Carroll/Huron Plainsman

HURON — The Yankton Gazelles took a set from undefeated Huron before the Tigers claimed a 25-22, 25-18, 16-25, 25-21 victory in Eastern South Dakota Conference volleyball action on Tuesday. Huron is now 8-0 on the season.

“We have all known how well this team can play,” said Yankton head coach Chelsea Law. “And we saw that tonight against a really great team.

