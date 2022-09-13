HURON — The Yankton Gazelles took a set from undefeated Huron before the Tigers claimed a 25-22, 25-18, 16-25, 25-21 victory in Eastern South Dakota Conference volleyball action on Tuesday. Huron is now 8-0 on the season.
“We have all known how well this team can play,” said Yankton head coach Chelsea Law. “And we saw that tonight against a really great team.
“The girls had fun tonight.”
Macy Drotzmann had 12 kills, 28 digs, two ace serves and two blocks for Yankton. Camille McDermott finished with 29 assists and 17 digs. Camryn Koletzky added eight kills and 20 digs.
Yankton ends a run of eight straight matches away from home on Thursday, hosting Mitchell. Start time is set for 7 p.m.
“Mitchell Thursday night is going to be fun,” Law said.
Huron won the JV match 25-22, 25-17; the sophomore match 25-15, 25-17; and the freshmen match 25-9, 25-13.
