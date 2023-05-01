Sioux Falls Jefferson earned a doubleheader sweep of Yankton in club high school baseball action on Monday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Jefferson scored three runs in the fifth to claim a 5-4 victory over the Bucks.
Matthew Sheldon went 2-for-3 with a triple for Yankton. Lucas Kampshoff homered. Mac Ryken doubled and Jack Halsted had the other Bucks hit.
Drew Ryken took the loss, striking out five in a complete game effort.
Jefferson scored 15 unanswered runs in the final three innings to claim the nightcap 16-2.
Rugby Ryken, Matthew Sheldon and Pyton Peterson each had a hit for Yankton.
Mark Kathol took the loss in relief of Josh Sheldon, who struck out three in 3 1/3 innings of work.
Yankton, 10-3, travels to Brookings for a doubleheader on Saturday. Start time is 2 p.m.
Bon Homme 20, Centerville 1
TYNDALL — Bon Homme’s Riley Rothschadl had four home runs and 11 RBI as the Cavaliers downed Centerville 20-1 in club high school baseball action on Monday.
Jackson Caba went 3-for-3 with two doubles for Bon Homme. Landon Smith, Jace Toupal and Easton Mudder each doubled. Brady Bierema added a hit in the victory.
Miles Eide and Brady Schroedermeier each doubled for Centerville. Noah Schoenfelder added a hit.
Smith and Bierema each struck out three batters in the five-inning contest, with Smith picking up the victory. Logan Knight took the loss.
Bon Homme, 6-0, travels to Parkston on Wednesday.
Scotland-Menno 12, Garretson 1
GARETSON — Scotland-Menno downed Garretson 12-1 in club high school baseball action on Monday.
Ajay Herrboldt had two hits for Scotland-Menno. Parker Hochstein and Jayce Walloch each had a hit in the victory.
Bryce Sattler struck out three in two no-hit innings for the win.
Scotland-Menno travels to Vermillion on Sunday.
WAGNER — Wagner scored 10 runs in the third inning to claim a 21-2 victory over Beresford-Alcester-Hudson in club high school baseball action on Monday.
Joseph Anderson had two hits for B-AH. Cooper Nelson doubled and Ashton Oberle added a hit for the Black Sox.
Ethan Bovill took the loss.
The Black Sox travel to Dakota Valley on Friday.
