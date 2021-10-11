SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Fury Gazelles U12 softball team won three games and lost one in a tournament in Sioux Falls over the weekend.
The Fury Gazelles lost to SD Renegades 12-4 Sunday afternoon.
Isabelle Sheldon tallied one hit and three RBI for the Fury Gazelles. Ava Girard added three hits and Reese Garry one hit and one RBI.
Daylee Hughes struck out four batters over four innings for the Fury Gazelles.
Fury Gazelles 16, Edge White 0
A four-RBI day for Isabelle Sheldon led the Fury Gazelles to a 16-0 win over Edge White Sunday morning.
Sheldon hit two triples and finished with three total hits and four RBI for the Fury Gazelles. Olivia Puck added three hits and two RBI. Ava Girard, Daylee Hughes and Ellie Drotzman added two hits each.
Girard pitched three innings, striking out five in the win.
Fury Gazelles 6, Cyclones Blue 5
A two-RBI game for Isabelle Sheldon led the Fury Gazelles to a 6-5 win over Cyclones Blue Saturday afternoon.
Sheldon tallied two hits and two RBI for the Fury Gazelles. Kalli Koletzky added two hits and one RBI. Olivia Puck and Reese Garry added one hit and one RBI each.
Ava Girard tallied five strike outs over four innings in the win for the Fury Gazelles.
Fury Gazelles 12, West Fargo 9
Kalli Koletzky and Ellie Drotzman drove in two runs each in a Fury Gazelles’ 12-9 win over West Fargo Saturday morning.
Ava Girard added two hits for the Fury Gazelles. Hannah Crisman and Emma Gobel added one RBI each. Olivia Puck, Isabelle Sheldon and Daylee Hughes added a hit.
Hughes pitched three innings, striking out five.
