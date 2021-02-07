HURON — After a one year hiatus, the Yankton Gazelles are back in the team competition of the South Dakota State Class AA Gymnastics Championships after a fifth place finish in the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships, Saturday in Huron.
Mitchell won the team title with a 146.8. Watertown (143.55), Harrisburg (143.25) and Brookings (142.8) all broke the 140-point barrier on the day.
Yankton finished at 136.25. Pierre, which finished sixth at 134.1, was the “last team in” to the nine-team state championship field.
Mitchell’s Joslin Sommerville earned all-around honors, scoring 37.45 to beat out Watertown’s Brooke Bollinger (37.1). Mitchell’s Kyra Gropper (36.55), Harrisburg’s Izzy Driscoll (36.5) and Yankton’s Alison Johnson (36.4) rounded out the top five.
Sommerville also earned top marks on the balance beam, scoring 9.4. Teammate Emily Moody won on vault, scoring 9.45. Driscoll won on uneven parallel bars, scoring 9.45. Brookings’ Rachel Gannon won the floor exercise, scoring 9.65.
Johnson was the top Gazelle in all four events, scoring 8.65 on bars, 9.25 on beam, 9.1 on floor and 9.4 on vault. She tied for second on vault and finished seventh on beam, the only top-10 finishes for the Gazelles on the day.
Johnson was also the only Gazelle to qualify for state in the all-around. Four other Gazelles qualified in at least one event. Callie Boomsma advanced on vault and bars. Allie Byrkeland advanced on vault and floor. Mackenzie Steinbrecher qualified on bars and floor. Hailee Gilbery qualified on beam.
The Class AA portion of the South Dakota State Gymnastics Championships will be held Feb. 13 in Watertown.
TEAM SCORES: Mitchell 146.8, Watertown 143.55, Harrisburg 143.25, Brookings 142.8, Yankton 136.25, Pierre 134.1, Aberdeen Central 133.95, Huron 124.05
ALL-AROUND: 1, Joslin Sommerville, Mitchell 37.45; 2, Brooke Bollinger, Watertown 37.1; 3, Kyra Gropper, Mitchell 36.55; 4, Izzy Driscoll, Harrisburg 36.5; 5, Alison Johnson, Yankton 36.4; 6, Delilah Fuls, Brookings 35.9; 7, Rachel Gannon, Brookings 35.65; 8, Emily Moody, Mitchell 35.6; 9, Brinly Sanderson, Harrisburg 35.45; 10, Maggie Fites, Aberdeen Central 35.4; OTHER YHS: 14, Callie Boomsma 34.25; 21, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 32.0; 22, Allie Byrkeland 31.8; 23, Hailee Gilbery 31.7; 30, Rachel Clark 28.55
BARS: 1, Izzy Driscoll, Harrisburg 9.45; 2, Joslin Sommerville, Mitchell 9.35; 3, Brooke Bollinger, Watertown 9.15; 4-T, Lexy Petersen, Pierre 9.1; 4-T, Olivia Prunty, Mitchell 9.1; 6-T, Kyra Gropper, Mitchell 8.85; 6-T, Delilah Fuls, Brookings 8.85; 8-T, Emily Moody, Mitchell 8.7; 8-T, Brinly Sanderson, Harrisburg 8.7; 8-T, Lily Siemonsma, Brookings 8.7; YHS: 11, Alison Johnson 8.65; 12-T, Callie Boomsma 8.6; 24, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 7.95; 28-T, Allie Byrkeland 7.45; 37, Hailee Gilbery 6.7; 46, Rachel Clark 5.5
BEAM: 1, Joslin Sommerville, Mitchell 9.4; 2, Brinly Sanderson, Harrisburg 9.35; 3-T, Brooke Bollinger, Watertown 9.3; 3-T, Natalie Benson, Watertown 9.3; 3-T, Kinsley VanGilder, Watertown 9.3; 3-T, Kiah Boetel, Harrisburg 9.3; 7, Alison Johnson, Yankton 9.25; 8, Kyra Gropper, Mitchell 9.15; 9-T, Delilah Fuls, Brookings 9.0; 9-T, Masy Mock, Mitchell 9.0; OTHER YHS: 20, Hailee Gilbery 8.65; 30-T, Callie Boomsma 8.1; 43, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 7.0; 44, Rachel Clark 6.95; 45, Allie Byrkeland 6.85
FLOOR: 1, Rachel Gannon, Brookings 9.65; 2, Brooke Bollinger, Watertown 9.6; 3-T, Kyra Gropper, Mitchell 9.35; 3-T, Natalie Benson, Watertown 9.35; 3-T, Tayla Dobrenski, Brookings 9.35; 3-T, Sidney Malde, Mitchell 9.35; 7-T, Joslin Sommerville, Mitchell 9.3; 7-T, Emily Moody, Mitchell 9.3; 7-T, Maggie Fites, Aberdeen Central 9.3; 7-T, Izzy Reiners, Harrisburg 9.3; YHS: 17, Alison Johnson 9.1; 25, Allie Byrkeland 8.85; 28, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 8.75; 30-T, Callie Boomsma 8.6; 39-T, Hailee Gilbery 8.1; 43-T, Rachel Clark 8.0
VAULT: 1, Emily Moody, Mitchell 9.45; 2-T, Joslin Sommerville, Mitchell 9.4; 2-T, Alison Johnson, Yankton 9.4; 4, Kyra Gropper, Mitchell 9.2; 5, Lizzy Gannon, Brookings 9.1; 6-T, Brooke Bollinger, Watertown 9.05; 6-T, Izzy Driscoll, Harrisburg 9.05; 6-T, Rachel Gannon, Brookings 9.05; 9-T, Makenna Glanzer, Aberdeen Central 9.0; 9-T, Chelsey Mohr, Mitchell 9.0; OTHER YHS: 11-T, Callie Boomsma 8.95; 20-T, Allie Byrkeland 8.65; 36-T, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 8.3; 39-T, Hailee Gilbery 8.25; 43-T, Rachel Clark 8.1
Region 2B
WAGNER — Wagner-Bon Homme and Vermillion each qualified for state with their finishes in the Region 2B Gymnastics Meet, Friday in Wagner.
Hot Springs won the team title, scoring 134.4. Chamberlain (131.35) was second, followed by Wagner-Bon Homme (130.35) and Vermillion (129.5). Parkston-Ethan-Hanson-Mount Vernon finished sixth (119.2) and did not qualify for state as a team.
Chamberlain’s Allison Hough earned all-around honors, scoring 35.15 to beat out Hot Springs’ Kiera Allen (33.95). The next three all-arounders were the only other three to qualify for all-around at state: PEHMV’s London Sudbeck (33.9), Wagner-Bon Homme’s Alexys Rueb (33.85) and Vermillion’s Mackenzie Brady (33.6).
Hough also earned top honors on balance beam (8.95). Rueb earned top honors on floor exercise (9.3). Hot Springs’ Peyton Stewart (8.4) and Jaylen Nachtigall (9.15) won on uneven parallel bars and vault, respectively.
The South Dakota State Class A Gymnastics Championships will be held Feb. 12 in Watertown. Due to a COVID-related schedule changes, both individual and team titles will be decided with a single competition this year.
TEAM SCORES: Hot Springs 134.4, Chamberlain 131.35, Wagner-Bon Homme (WBH) 130.35, Vermillion 129.5, Wall-Kadoka-Philip (WKP) 120.85, Parkston-Ethan-Hanson-Mount Vernon (PEHMV) 119.2, Stanley County 117.85
ALL-AROUND: 1, Allison Hough, Chamberlain 35.15; 2, Kiera Allen, Hot Springs 33.95; 3, London Sudbeck, PEHMV 33.9; 4, Alexys Rueb, WBH 33.85; 5, Mackenzie Brady, Vermillion 33.6
BARS: 1, Peyton Stewart, Hot Springs 8.4; 2, Kiera Allen, Hot Springs 8.35; 3, Allison Hough, Chamberlain 8.25; 4, Serena Gapp, Vermillion 8.0; t5, Carlie Deboer, Hot Springs; Mackenzie Brady, Vermillion 7.9; OTHER AREA QUALIFIERS: 10, London Sudbeck, PEHMV 7.65; t11, Alexys Rueb, WBH 7.6; t13, Elaina Taggart, Vermillion; Jenna Duffek, WBH 7.4; 15, Alcista Dion, WBH 7.35; t17, Tori Farmer, Vermillion 7.25; t19, Callie Radigan, Vermillion 7.15
BEAM: 1, Allison Hough, Chamberlain 8.95; 2, London Sudbeck, PEHMV 8.65; 3, Serena Gapp, Vermllion 8.5; t4, Jessie Schroeder, Hot Springs; Kiera Allen, Hot Springs 8.4; OTHER AREA QUALIFIERS: 6, Alexys Rueb, WBH 8.35; 7, Mackenzie Brady, Vermillion 8.3; 9, Callie Radigan, Vermillion 7.9; 12, Raelee Lanphear, WBH 7.65; 13, Tori Farmer, Vermillion 7.6
FLOOR: 1, Alexys Rueb, WBH 9.3; 2, Alcista Dion, WBH 9.15; 3, Amelia Jones, Chamberlain 9.1; 4, Piper Cordes, WKP 9.05; 5, Jenna Duffek, WBH 9.0; OTHER AREA QUALIFIERS: 8, Mackenzie Brady, Vermillion 8.75; 11, London Sudbeck, PEHMV 8.55; t15, Raelee Lanphear, WBH 8.3; t18, Tori Farmer, Vermillion 8.25
VAULT: 1, Jaylen Nachtigall, Hot Springs 9.15; t2, Allison Hough, Chamberlain; London Sudbeck, PEHMV 9.05; 4, Jenna Duffek, WBH 9.0; 5, Kylah Biggins, Chamberlain 8.9; OTHER AREA QUALIFIERS: 8, Alcista Dion, WBH 8.8; t11, Aubrie Biteler, PEHMV; Mackenzie Brady, Vermillion 8.65; t14, Elaina Taggart, Vermillion; Faith Podzimek, WBH; Alexys Rueb, WBH 8.6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.