Concordia, ranked 20th in the latest NAIA baseball poll, scored 10 runs in each end of a doubleheader sweep of Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball action on Saturday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Concordia built a 9-0 lead on the way to a 10-3 victory.
Jayden Adams had three hits, and Jesse Garcia had two home runs and four RBI for Concordia. Keaton Candor also had two hits. Beau Dorman, Joey Grabanski and Jakob Faulk each had a hit in the victory.
Colin Muth and Julito Fazzini each had two hits for Mount Marty. Zane Salley doubled. Mason Townsend and Billy Hancock each had a hit.
Nick Little went the distance in the seven-inning contest, striking out six, for the win. Dylan Nicholson took the loss, with Cooper Davis pitching two innings of shutout relief.
Concordia (23-4, 10-2 GPAC) built a 10-7 lead in the late innings, then held on for a 10-9 win in the nightcap.
Grabanski and Faulk each had three hits for Concordia. Garcia posted a home run and a double. Candor had two hits, including a home run, and three RBI. Adams doubled and singled. Noah Janssen had a three-run home run. Beau Dorman added a hit in the effort.
Muth had a home run and a double, and Charley Illg had two hits, including a home run, for Mount Marty. Jet Weber and Josh Roemen each doubled and singled. Townsend, Hancock, Fazzini and Salley each had a hit in the effort.
Shane Whittaker pitched 1 2/3 innings of shutout relief, striking out three, for the win. Nathan Buckallew picked up the save, striking out two in 1 2/3 innings of work. Nick Iossi took the loss in relief.
Mount Marty, 17-13 overall and 5-7 in the GPAC, is off until an April 9 home matchup against Doane. Start time for the twinbill is 3 p.m.
