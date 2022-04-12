VERMILLION — Cold weather forecasted for the Grand Forks, North Dakota, area has led to the moving of the South Dakota-North Dakota softball series to Nygaard Field on the campus of USD.
The two teams will play a Friday doubleheader starting at noon and a single game Saturday at 11 a.m. North Dakota will remain the home team and bat second throughout the series.
Admission is free. The last seven games in the series have been played in Vermillion dating back to 2019. The Coyotes took three of four from the Fighting Hawks last season.
