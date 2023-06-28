LESTERVILLE — The Parkston Devil Rays used a four-run seventh inning to stop the Lesterville Broncs 7-5 in amateur baseball action on Wednesday.
Jonah Schmidt went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Parkston. Brayden Jervik had two hits and two RBI. T.J. Schmidt and Jake Helleloid each doubled. Jay Storm, Dylan Soulek and Caleb Titze each had a hit in the victory.
Tyler Edler doubled and singled, and Andy Dollerschell had a home run and three RBI for Lesterville. Dawson Bietz also doubled. Hunter Martin, Trent Herrboldt and Brady Knodel each had a hit for the Broncs.
Helleloid struck out 16 batters in 7 1/3 innings of work for the victory. Ty Neugebauer struck out three in 1 2/3 innings of relief for the Devil Rays. Bietz took the loss in relief.
The Devil Rays face another South Central League foe next, traveling to Crofton on Sunday. Lesterville travels to Yankton on Sunday.
