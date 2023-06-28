LESTERVILLE — The Parkston Devil Rays used a four-run seventh inning to stop the Lesterville Broncs 7-5 in amateur baseball action on Wednesday.

Jonah Schmidt went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Parkston. Brayden Jervik had two hits and two RBI. T.J. Schmidt and Jake Helleloid each doubled. Jay Storm, Dylan Soulek and Caleb Titze each had a hit in the victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.