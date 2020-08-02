Cyclones Red took control with a six-run sixth inning to claim a 9-3 victory over the South Dakota Renegades in the 12-Under ‘B’ Division championship of the Northern Nationals girls’ softball tournament, Sunday at Yankton’s Sertoma Park.
Lily Christensen had two hits, and Macy Lembcke had a double and two RBI to lead Cyclones Red. Emma Moller had a double and a RBI. Sierra Feucht also doubled. Charley Nelson, Ayleah Johnson and Izzy Davey each had a hit. Ella DuBois drove in two runs in the victory.
Olivia Kayser had two hits and a RBI for Renegades. Reece Husman also had two hits. Desiree Hansen had a hit and a RBI. Emily Akkenman and Anna Simunek each had a hit in the effort.
Moller picked up the win, striking out eight. Akkenman took the loss.
