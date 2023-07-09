ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Chance Roberts sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh lifted Wolfe Electric (Millard West, Nebraska) to a 2-1 victory over Yankton in the Gopher Classic on Saturday.
Korey Cozad homered for the other Wolfe Electric run. Hunter Young doubled for the team’s other hit.
Cody Oswald had the lone Yankton hit.
Drew Deremer went the distance in the win, striking out seven and allowing one unearned run. Isaiah Schelhaas took the loss, also striking out seven.
Buffalo Wild Wings Classic
Black Sox 7, Watertown 4
BROOKINGS — The Yankton Black Sox used a five-run fourth inning to down the Watertown Red Sox 7-4 in pool play of the Buffalo Wild Wings Classic youth baseball tournament, Saturday in Brookings.
Sam Gokie went 3-for-4 and Easton Feser doubled for Yankton. Jace Sedlacek, Gavin Johnson and Brennen Gilmore each had a hit in the victory.
Feser allowed two hits over five innings, striking out eight, for the victory.
New Ulm 14, White Sox 4
BROOKINGS — New Ulm, Minnesota, downed the Yankton White Sox 14-4 in pool play of the Buffalo Wild Wings Classic youth baseball tournament, Saturday in Brookings.
Elijah Anderson doubled for Yankton. Kaden Hunhoff and Liam Villanueva each had a hit.
Dylan Howe took the loss.
Black Sox 9, Renner 1
BROOKINGS — The Yankton Black Sox used a pair of big innings to power past the Renner Post 307 Sultans 9-1 in pool play of the Buffalo Wild Wings Classic youth baseball tournament, Saturday in Brookings.
Beck Ryken and Christian Weier each had a hit and two RBI for Yankton. Easton Feser, Sam Gokie, Jace Sedlacek, Gavin Johnson and Brennen Gilmore each had a hit in the victory.
Boston Frick went the distance, striking out three in the five-inning contest.
Marshall 15, White Sox 1
BROOKINGS — Marshall, Minnesota took an early lead and pulled away to a 15-1 victory over the Yankton White Sox in pool play of the Buffalo Wild Wings Classic youth baseball tournament, Saturday in Brookings.
Kaden Hunhoff, Brett Taggart, Jack Brandt and Ryan Turner each had a hit for Yankton.
Turner took the loss, striking out four.
Mid-Summer Classic
Dassel-Cakota 11, Reds 10
SIOUX FALLS — The Dassel-Cakota team from Minnesota outlasted the Yankton Reds 11-10 in the Mid-Summer Classic youth baseball tournament, Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Jackson Kudera had two hits and two RBI, and Conrad Dixon had two hits for Yankton. Simon Kampshoff homered, driving in two. Will Sager, Chase Cooley, Sawyer Maibaum and Gibson Brooks each had hit in the effort.
Sager took the loss, striking out three in his 1 2/3 innings of work.
S.F. C2C 10, Lakers 2
SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls Coast 2 Coast built an early lead and claimed a 10-2 victory over the Yankton Lakers in the Mid-Summer Classic youth baseball tournament, Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Ben Bohlmann doubled and singled, and Easton Schelhaas and Madden McQuade each had two hits for Yankton. Steven Hunhoff had a hit and two RBI. Isaac Olnes doubled and Whitaker Hanson added a hit for Yankton, which outhit Sioux Falls 9-8.
Schelhaas took the loss, striking out three in his 1 1/3 innings of work.
Reds 6, Pierre 3
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Reds outlasted Pierre 6-3 in pool play of the Mid-Summer Classic youth baseball tournament, Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Pierre and Yankton each finished 2-1 in pool play, but Pierre advanced due to tiebreaker criteria.
For Yankton, Conrad Dixon doubled and had two RBI. Sawyer Maibaum, Will Sager and Lynij Welch each had a hit.
Chase Cooley went the distance in the six-inning contest, striking out six.
