SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — A school-record performance and 26-stroke team improvement from the opening round helped Mount Marty to a fourth place finish in the Siouxland Invitational women’s golf tournament. The two-round event concluded on Thursday.
Freshman Kelsey Heath, who tied the school record with a 76 in her first collegiate round, shot a final round 73 on Thursday. The round, the best of the day in the tournament, vaulting Heath into second place overall with a two-day score of 153.
Teammate Caitlyn Stimpson also had a seven-stroke improvement, shooting a final round 82 to finish 12th at 171. Tanna Lehfeldt (175) and Courtney Heath (177) also broke into the top 20, finishing 18th and 19th. Tatum Jensen (180) placed 23rd for the Lancers.
Morningside won the team title with a two-day score of 627, well ahead of runner-up Briar Cliff (66). Dakota Wesleyan (672) was third.
Morningside claimed three of the top four individual spots, with Laia Badosa (147) earning medalist honors. Maria Zorilla (154) was third, with Sofia Castelan (160) fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.