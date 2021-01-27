Scott Langerock can laugh about it now.
At the time, though, it wasn’t funny. It was quite frustrating, actually.
His Harrisburg boys’ basketball team not only trailed by five points at halftime in a December 2016 game in Yankton, but it had allowed an eighth-grader to dictate the tempo with 16 points.
“I get into the locker room and I get after our guys like, ‘How can you let an eighth grader get 16 on you?’” Langerock recalled.
He would quickly learn: His team would be far from the only one to experience that frustration.
That eighth grader was Matthew Mors and he was already showing signs that he could dominate in the largest class in South Dakota.
“What was really surprising to me is that from day one, he’s been an impact player,” Langerock said.
The Class AA coaches who spoke to the Press & Dakotan all said variations of the same thing: They could see a star in the making when Mors first broke on to the varsity scene as a seventh-grader and they have been impressed with Mors’ progression over his six seasons.
Mors, now a senior at Yankton High School, has scored 2,428 career points, which ranks seventh all-time in state history. Last season, he passed Eric Kline for the Class AA career scoring record and Mors will likely reach No. 3 all-time by the time he concludes his Bucks career.
“He probably has 600 (points) against Harrisburg,” Langerock joked.
Harrisburg is, actually, the team that has faced Mors the most since he began playing on Yankton’s varsity team as a seventh-grader during the 2015-16 season. Mors and the Bucks are 9-3 against Langerock’s Tigers during that span, including Yankton’s victory over Harrisburg in the 2018 state championship game.
Research by the Press & Dakotan shows that Yankton owns a winning record against 12 of the 17 Class AA teams during Mors’ career. Including games played this season, the only teams to have the edge on the Bucks are O’Gorman (5-2), Brandon Valley (7-3), Huron (5-4), Watertown (5-4) and Sioux Falls Lincoln (4-3).
Put another way, the prospect of dealing with Mors for six seasons has not been pleasant for coaches in the Class AA universe.
“It hasn’t been a ton of fun, I’ll tell you that,” Aberdeen Central head coach Brent Norberg joked.
And the coaches could see that right away, too.
It wasn’t as though Mors saw limited action for 2-3 years and then became a varsity leader. No, he made an immediate difference for the Bucks. As a seventh-grader, he averaged 7.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, and as an eighth-grader averaged 20.6 points and 4.8 rebounds (and was a second team all-state selection).
“Each year you see new layers in his confidence and his game is continuing to grow,” said Pierre head coach Terry Becker, a graduate of Mount Marty in Yankton.
Becker said he even saw a significant progression in Mors’ game between his seventh and eighth grade seasons.
“You could see he was so much better than the year before, and it was almost a scary thought; we’ve got to prepare for him for four more years,” Becker said.
What the coaches didn’t see in Mors, according to Norberg, was any sign of a plateau.
“When you have the success he had early, a lot of people would get complacent,” Norberg said. “It seems to me every year he’s added a little something to his game.”
Mors, the Aberdeen Central coach added, has continued to get stronger and more athletic, and his mid-range shooting and three-point shooting have both improved.
“He’s got a competitive fire that has made players around him better,” Norberg said. “Matthew is a tremendous competitor, and I think that’s contagious with their team.”
Norberg has a perfect example, too.
During the 2018 SoDak 16 matchup between Norberg’s Golden Eagles and Yankton up in Aberdeen, Mors had the ball in his hands in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.
“But he gave it up to one of his guys (Cameron Krejci) and he hit a three to beat us,” Norberg said. “That sent us home and they went on to win the championship.”
Even in those moments where Mors makes something happen to help his team win a game, the opposing coach can’t help but come away impressed, according to Becker.
“When you watch him on film or live, there’s definitely an electricity about how he plays,” Becker said. “You just know something is going to happen.”
At 6-foot-7 with an ability to take a guard off the dribble or to make a move underneath the basket against a forward, Mors presents opposing coaches with quite the headache, according to Langerock.
“He had the size and the skillset, and you’d have to game plan for him on the perimeter and then have a different plan for when he’d be in the post,” Langerock said.
“That’s so unique for all of us, to have a guy with that kind of a combination. We just don’t see that.”
And then there’s Mors’ defensive presence, with an ability to affect shots and out-jump opposing players for a rebound.
“He has such a flair to his game that he even makes a rebound look exciting,” Becker said. “He gets up there and grabs that thing, and nobody is going to take that away from him.”
Those types of players find ways to impact the game in different ways, Becker added.
“Everybody knows he can put the ball in the basket, and do it bunches and can kill you that way, but when I watch him, he reads a double team, he finds an open man,” Becker said.
“Those are daggers to you as much as him making the play himself.”
After six seasons of watching their teams deal with Mors on the offensive and defensive ends of the floor, coaches across Class AA are ready to see him go.
“I think everyone you could talk to would say that,” Norberg joked.
Earlier in Mors’ freshman season (2017-18), scored a then-school record 42 points against Norberg’s Golden Eagles — Mors broke his own record with 48 points in this season’s opener at Spearfish.
“He’s a good player, but I’m tired of watching him score and dunk on us,” Norberg joked.
“As a basketball fan, you love to watch good players, but as a coach, you’re ready to see him go.”
Mors and the Bucks (10-2) have eight regular season games remaining this season, and then a SoDak 16 game and potentially three games at the state tournament.
Once his high school career is completed, Mors will head to the University of Wisconsin this fall.
“When he goes to Wisconsin, we as players and coaches, we’ll be his biggest fan,” Langerock said.
“I can’t wait to see what he’ll do when he’s not double-teamed every time he has the ball or if he’s a catch-and-shoot guy,” Langerock added. “His upside will keep growing.”
Mors and Yankton will host Sioux Falls Roosevelt tonight (Thursday).
