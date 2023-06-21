FREEMAN — The Canistota-Freeman Sticks pounded out 11 hits in an 11-1 rout of Corsica-Stickney in 16-under baseball action on Wednesday.

Easton Miller went 3-for-3 with a double for the Sticks. Jackson Donlan doubled and singled, driving in two. Riley Tschetter also had two hits. Evan Scharberg and Rocky Ammann each doubled, with Scharberg driving in three runs and Ammann driving in two. Luke Peters and Tannen Auch each had a hit in the victory.

