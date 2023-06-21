FREEMAN — The Canistota-Freeman Sticks pounded out 11 hits in an 11-1 rout of Corsica-Stickney in 16-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Easton Miller went 3-for-3 with a double for the Sticks. Jackson Donlan doubled and singled, driving in two. Riley Tschetter also had two hits. Evan Scharberg and Rocky Ammann each doubled, with Scharberg driving in three runs and Ammann driving in two. Luke Peters and Tannen Auch each had a hit in the victory.
Riley Tschetter struck out 10 in a five-inning one-hitter.
TYNDALL — Tyndall used a pair of four-run innings to surge past Wagner 11-3 in 16-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Calvin Caba had two hits, and Rhett Connors had a hit and two RBI for Tyndall. Chapin Cooper, Landon Bares and Jace Toupal each had a hit in the victory.
Edward Ulrich had the lone Wagner hit.
Bares pitched four shutout innings, striking out five, for the victory. Steven Neth struck out three in three innings of no-hit relief for Tyndall. Steven Peters took the loss.
TYNDALL — Tyndall built an early lead on the way to an 8-1 victory over Wagner in 14-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Cooper Mudder doubled twice, and Major Aarstad and Madden Merkwan each doubled and singled for Tyndall. Calvin Caba also had two hits. Mason Jolly, Devin Krueger, Carter Smith and Cale Cooper each had a hit in the victory.
Merkwan struck out five in three innings of work for the victory. Caba struck out two in two innings of relief.
BERESFORD — Beresford-Alcester-Hudson took control after an early 2-0 deficit, claiming a 12-2 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in 14-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Cameron Mullinix had two hits for B-AH. Evan Haak posted a double and three RBI. Kasen Voss added a hit in the victory.
Luke Swatek had two hits for EPJ. Austin Hanson and Jasper Trudeau each had a hit.
Voss picked up the win, striking out four in the five-inning contest. Swatek took the loss, striking out four in his 2 1/3 innings of work.
Canistota-Freeman 11, Corsica-Stickney 3
FREEMAN — The Canistota-Freeman Sticks scored early and often, rolling to an 11-3 victory over Corsica-Stickney 11-3 in 14-under baseball action on Wednesday.
The Sticks, who scored three or more runs in three of their four offensive innings, got two hits each from Tannen Auch and Justin Escobar. Riley Gall and Hunter Nankivel each doubled. Tayden Kerrigan, Oliver Waltner and Alaric Knittel each had a hit, with Knittel driving in two runs, in the victory.
Easton Tschetter struck out six batters in four innings of work for the victory. Waltner pitched an inning of no-hit relief, striking out one.
