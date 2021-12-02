The Yankton High School wrestling team was swept by Watertown and Beresford-Alcester-Hudson, who also lost to Watertown Thursday night in a triangular hosted by Yankton.
In the first dual of the night, The Watertown Arrows blanked Yankton 77-0. Watertown earned 18 points from no Yankton wrestlers at 113, 220 and 285. Two Yankton wrestlers forced extra time with Will Pavlish taking Weston Everson to extra time and Paul McGlone taking Derek Hanson to extra time. Collin Patrick lost to Braden Le via 20-4 technical fall.
“They (Watertown) are one of the top teams in the state,” Yankton head coach Riley Smith said. “The thing is, we just came out flat. We came out with the mentality of this is one of the best teams in the state and it showed.”
Every other Yankton wrestler lost by fall against Watertown. The dual was the first of the season for a younger Bucks squad.
“We do have some young guys that are on the squad and we have some guys that are only a couple years in, so when you add that to it, it does have a mental effect,” Smith said.
In the Beresford-Alcester-Hudson dual, Evan Nelson, McGlone, Jackson Conway, Parker Kisch, Patrick and Dylan Sloan earned wins for the Bucks in a 45-33 loss.
“If you watch how they (Yankton) wrestled in the second match against Beresford, they were a lot lighter on their feet,” Smith said. “They were more confident and the way they carried themselves and worked their technique was much better than the first match.”
McGlone, Conway and Patrick earned wins due to open spots for Beresford-Alcester-Hudson. Nelson earned a 23 second fall over Isaac Boden and Dylan Sloan a 58 second fall over Brady Aasheim. Kisch’s 8-2 decision was over Kanin Klentz.
Jovey Christensen earned a 10-4 decision over Will Pavlish to get the dual started for Beresford-Alcester-Hudson. Robet Watkins, Jensen Christensen, Gavin Kroll and Landon Schurch all won by fall over their Bucks competitor.
“We had three duals on Tuesday and then a tough one today, but to get a win is definitely an awesome feeling for the guys,” Beresford-Alcester-Hudson head coach Brandon Chestnut said.
Aaron Larson, Chris Wirth and Raider Wicker received wins by open classes from the Bucks. Beresford-Alcester-Hudson found one victory over the Arrows. Jovey Christensen earned a win by fall over the Arrows’ Everson. The Arrows earned three wins by forfeit and nine by fall.
“Jovey is one of our better wrestlers,” Chestnut said. “State placer last year at 126 pounds, moving up a little bit to 132, but two really tough opponents tonight and he took care of business.”
Schurch lost in a 3-0 decision to Watertown’s Brock Eitreim. Both Jensen Christensen and Klentz made it over five minutes against their opponent before being pinned.
“Jensen didn’t get too much experience last year, but he’s going to have to step up with varsity this year,” Chestnut said. “He’s been working really hard. He never lets himself get out of the match, he fights the whole time.”
Beresford-Alcester-Hudson won all three girls matches as the duo of Reese Olson and Tayvn Valder picked up three wins. Olson earned wins over Yankton’s Keira Christ and Jaclyn Kyte. Valder defeated Rachel Micl.
“First ever time have girls wrestlers and got three wins, so that was very exciting,” Chestnut said. “It’s been fun to work with them and they’re working really hard. It was good to see them win their first matches.”
The Yankton wrestling team is back in action Saturday at the Watertown Dual Tournament starting at 9 a.m. Beresford-Alcester-Hudson is at the Rider Invite hosted by Sioux Falls Roosevelt.
WATERTOWN 77, YANKTON 0: 106 — Leo Stroup W pin. Parker Kisch 3:16; 113 — Sloan Johannsen W by forfeit; 120 — Braden Le W tech. fall. Collin Patrick 20-4 3:48; 126 — Connor Hanson W pin. Dylan Sloan 0:43; 132 — Weston Everson W dec. Will Pavlish 7-5, OT; 138 — Carson Hansmann W pin. Evan Nelson 4:44; 145 — Derek Hanson W dec. Paul McGlone 3-1, OT; 152 — Ian Johnson W pin. Austin Pederson 1:08; 160 — Jax Kettwig W pin. Asa Swenson 1:46; 170 — Ben Althoff W pin. Jackson Conway 0:43; 182 — Matthew Peters W pin. Max Diedrichson 0:45; 195 — Brock Eitreim W pin. Vaden Griel 0:34; 220 — Draven Bau W by forfeit; 285 — Micah Hach W by forfeit
WATERTOWN 75, BERESFORD-ALCESTER-HUDSON 6: 106 — Leo Stroup W pin. Kanin Klentz 5:10; 113 — Sloan Johannsen W pin. Raider Wicker 1:10; 120 — Braden Le W by forfeit; 126 — Connor Hanson W pin. Brady Aasheim 0:18; 132 — Jovey Christensen BAH pin. Weston Everson 3:34; 138 — Carson Hansmann W pin. Isaac Boden 0:43; 145 — Derek Hanson W by forfeit; 152 — Ian Johnson W pin. Robert Watkins 2:21; 160 — Jax Kettwig W pin. Jensen Christensen 5:16; 170 — Ben Althoff W by forfeit; 182 — Mac Young W pin. Gavin Kroll 0:16; 195 — Brock Eitreim W dec. Landon Schurch 3-0; 220 — Draven Bau W pin. Aaron Larson 0:47; 285 — Micah Hach W pin. Alex Jensen 0:30
BERESFORD-ALCESTER-HUDSON 45, YANKTON 33: 106 — Parker Kisch Y dec. Kanin Klentz 8-2; 113 — Raider Wicker BAH by forfeit; 120 — Collin Patrick Y by forfeit; 126 — Dylan Sloan Y pin. Brady Aasheim 0:58; 132 — Jovey Christensen BAH dec. Will Pavlish 10-4; 138 — Evan Nelson Y pin. Isaac Boden 0:23; 145 — Paul McGlone Y by forfeit; 152 — Robert Watkins BAH pin. Austin Pederson 2:26; 160 — Jensen Christensen BAH pin. Asa Swenson 3:16; 170 — Jackson Conway Y by forfeit; 182 — Gavin Kroll BAH pin. Max Diedrichson 2:28; 195 — Landon Schurch BAH pin. Vaden Griel 1:26; 220 — Aaron Larson BAH by forfeit; 285 — Chris Wirth BAH by forfeit
GIRLS
BERESFORD-ALCESTER-HUDSON 18, YANKTON 0: 113 — Reese Olson BAH pin. Kiera Christ Y 0:50; 120 — Tayvn Valder BAH pin. Rachel Micl Y 3:28; 138 — Reese Olson BAH pin. Jaclyn Kyte Y 3:33
