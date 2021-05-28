COLLEGE STATION, Texas — South Dakota high jumper and former Parker standout Zach Anderson advanced to the NCAA Meet in the high jump during the NCAA West Preliminary Round in College Station, Texas Friday.
Anderson cleared 7-2.25 to place sixth in the high jump. Three other Coyote high jumpers competed Friday. Jack Durst placed 24th, clearing 6-11. Travis Larson cleared 6-9 to place 35th and Ethan Heitman didn’t clear the opening 6-7 bar.
Jesse Sullivan competed in the discus Friday, throwing 170-2 to place 39th. A weather delay caused action to be delayed Friday. The USD men’s 4x100 meter relay was set to run, but the event was moved to Saturday.
Saturday’s events include the women’s high jump, where Carly Haring enters competition ranked 24th. Jonna Bart will run in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.
