LINCOLN, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic came ready to play. The outcome reflected it.
Cedar Catholic built a 24-point halftime lead and coasted to a 69-36 victory over Johnson-Brock in the opening round of the Nebraska State Class D1 Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Wednesday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.
The Trojans (21-6) advance to face Centura on Friday at 10:45 a.m. Johnson-Brock finished with a 21-6 record.
Seniors led the way for the Trojans, as Makenna Noecker scored a game-high 25 points and Laney Kathol had 10 points. Kathlyne Jones and Addison Walter each had eight points.
“Laney and I have been here four times,” Noecker said. “It really helps, knowing how to play on this court.”
Taryn Ottemann led Johnson-Brock with 13 points.
Noecker wasted little time in taking control of the game, scoring seven of the Trojans’ first 11 points. Kathol scored the final four points of the quarter for Cedar, helping the Trojans built a 20-8 lead.
Cedar Catholic continued its onslaught in the second quarter, outscoring the Eagles 16-4 in the period to build a 36-12 halftime lead.
The Trojans adjusted to a fast start by Ottemann, holding her to one three-pointer and two free throws in the final three quarters.
“She shoots well from three,” said Cedar Catholic head coach Craig Wortmann. “We kept talking about getting her off the line.”
The onslaught continued through the second half, with the Eagles not getting closer than 22 the rest of the way.
The Trojans now have a day off before Friday’s matchup against Centura. Last year’s unusual state tournament format, with the boys and girls in the same week, gave the Trojans girls experience in dealing with an off-day.
“Last year we won the first game as the eight-seed,” Noecker noted.
Cedar Catholic had already been scouting Centura long before the bracket came out, Wortmann said.
“It’s two similar teams: good guards, bigs that like to run the floor,” he said. “We’ve been eyeing a few matchups as we’ve gone through the season.
“It will be a challenge, but we’re looking forward to it.”
