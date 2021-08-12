AUSTIN, Texas—South Dakota fifth-year seniors Zack Anderson and Ethan Bray have been voted to the Academic All-America Division I Men’s Track and Field teams announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) on Thursday. Anderson earned a spot on the second team, while Bray made the third team.
“These two young men have been exemplary leaders for our program,” said USD director of track and field Lucky Huber. “Zack and Ethan are both ambitious, hard-working and driven individuals that push themselves on the track and in the classroom.”
Anderson earns a spot on an Academic All-America team for the third time in his career. He is one of two men on this year’s team to have garnered the honor for the third time. Anderson joins elite company in Vermillion as one of just three athletes in South Dakota program history to have won three career Academic All-America honors (Ciara Duffy, women’s basketball 2018-20; Jeff Nannen, men’s basketball 1978-80). Anderson graduated with his bachelor’s degree in general studies with a 3.35 cumulative grade-point average in May.
Anderson, a native of Parker, South Dakota, placed sixth in the high jump at the U.S. Olympic Trials. He’s a five-time qualifier for the NCAA Championships and four-time All-American in the high jump. He cleared a personal best of 7-5 (2.26m) at the South Dakota Challenge this spring, breaking his own South Dakota school record and the Lillibridge Track Complex record. He won six meets during the outdoor season and jumped past 7-feet in eight competitions. He was a leader of the Coyotes’ nationally top-ranked high jump squad this spring.
Bray receives his first career Academic All-America award. He graduated with his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice last year with a 3.35 cumulative grade-point average. He currently carries a 3.33 grade-point average in graduate school while pursuing a master’s degree in kinesiology and sport management.
Bray, hailing from Fishers, Indiana, placed third outdoors and fifth indoors at the NCAA Championships in the pole vault this year. He’s garnered three All-America honors in his career. He also qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials where he took 15th in 18-4 ½ (5.60m). Bray owns the second-best height in program history both indoors and outdoors. He cleared a personal best of 18-6 ½ (5.65m) in the pole vault at the SDSU Last Chance meet during the indoor season. He won nine event titles and vaulted past 18-feet at 13 meets in 2021. He was a leader of the Coyotes’ nationally second-ranked pole vault squad this spring.
In total, South Dakota boasts 50 Academic All-Americans who have combined for 65 Academic All-America honors across all sports. Nine of those honors belong to the men’s track and field/cross country program.
To be eligible for CoSIDA Academic All-America, a student-athlete must be a starter or key reserve, have completed one full calendar year at the nominating institution, boast a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.30 and be nominated by their institution’s sports information director.
