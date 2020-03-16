VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s basketball caps off the final USA Today Coaches Poll at No. 11 released Monday.
The No. 11 Coyotes (30-2) ended the season on a 19-game winning streak, running the table to garner the Summit League regular season crown and capturing the program’s second Summit League Tournament title. South Dakota became the first program in Summit League history to go undefeated through both the regular season and tournament – and ran through league foes by an average victory margin of more than 30 points per game.
South Dakota was one of many successful women’s basketball teams across the country who’s seasons came to an abrupt halt last week when the NCAA announced the cancellation of all winter and spring championships. It marks the first time in history that the NCAA Tournament will not be played.
This marks South Dakota’s 16th consecutive week in the USA Today Coaches Poll, setting a new Summit League record for both consecutive and total weeks in the coaches’ poll in a season. No. 11 also marks the highest that any Summit League team has ranked in either national poll.
The Coyotes were led by the espnW Mid-Major Player of the Year Ciara Duffy. She averaged 16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and five assists per game in her senior campaign.
Junior center Hannah Sjerven, another Summit League first team honoree, averaged 12.2 points and a team-high 7.3 rebounds and two blocks per game. Junior guard Chloe Lamb, a second-team all-Summit pick, averaged 11.2 points with a league-best 47.1 percent from 3-point range. Senior forward Taylor Frederick, the league’s Sixth Woman of the Year, finished with 10 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.
South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit, a semifinalist for the Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year, moves to the top of the Summit League charts for winning percentage both overall (.821) and in league play (.887).
No. 11 South Dakota finished the season three wins shy of the program record 33 set in 2007-08. That NCAA Division II Runner-Up team was the only other team in program history with just two losses.
USA Today Women’s Top 25
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. South Carolina (27) 32-1 795 1
2. Oregon (5) 31-2 771 3
3. Baylor 28-2 716 2
4. UConn 29-3 707 4
5. Maryland 28-4 681 6
6. Louisville 28-4 601 5
7. Stanford 27-6 591 8
8. N.C. State 28-4 571 10
9. UCLA 26-5 543 7
10. Mississippi State 27-6 524 9
11. South Dakota 30-2 425 12
12. Arizona 24-7 387 14
13. Gonzaga 28-2 373 11
14. DePaul 28-5 370 16
15. Northwestern 26-4 396 13
16. Oregon State 23-9 356 15
17. Princeton 26-1 322 17
18. Kentucky 22-8 288 18
19. Missouri State 26-4 236 21
20. Florida State 24-8 224 23
21. Texas A&M 22-8 214 19
22. Indiana 24-8 163 22
23. Iowa 23-7 126 20
24. Florida Gulf Coast 29-3 105 24
25. Arkansas 24-8 70 NR
Others receiving votes: TCU (22-7) 19; Arizona State (20-11) 11; Dayton (25-8) 9; Marquette (24-8) 7; James Madison (25-4) 7; Central Michigan (23-6) 7; Ohio State (21-12) 3; Troy (25-4) 1; Stony Brook (28-3) 1; Rutgers (22-9) 1; Duke (18-12) 1.
The USA TODAY Sports Board of Coaches is made up of 32 head coaches at Division I institutions. All are members of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.