As the Yankton boys’ soccer team walked off the Crane-Youngworth Field turf on Tuesday evening, there weren’t the same feelings that usually accompany a victory.
At least according to head coach Dave Dannenbring.
“It felt more like a relief than it did excitement for a win,” he said after his Bucks defeated Brandon Valley 4-2 to snap a two-game losing streak.
The reason for the sense of relief?
Yankton held a 4-1 lead in the second half and Brandon Valley was forced to play with 10 guys after a player was issued a second yellow card.
Still, the visiting Lynx managed to score and pressured Yankton enough that the Bucks were slow to respond, according to Dannenbring.
“To be a man up and get scored on, and then be on your heels, that’s something that can’t happen, and our guys know that,” he added.
That was also a credit to Brandon Valley for stepping up in the moment, Dannenbring said.
“We got caught sleeping a bit, and good teams like Brandon will take advantage,” he added.
Sophomore Braylen Bietz got the Bucks rolling with a goal 2:45 into the first half, and juniors Ethan Yasat and Will Pavlish later added goals for Yankton (3-3).
“We did a lot of really good things; some of the things we’ve been working on,” Dannenbring said. “We controlled the midfield and our up-front players got nice angles at the net.
“We made things happen.”
The Bucks will head north for a Thursday 6 p.m. varsity game against a Watertown team that has twice scored six goals in a game this season.
“To be honest, Watertown scares me,” Dannenbring said. “We’re going to have our hands full, that’s for sure, so hopefully we learned from (Tuesday).”
