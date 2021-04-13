OMAHA, Neb. — The South Dakota women’s golf program placed second for the second straight tournament on Tuesday afternoon at the Stampede At The Creek at the Indian Creek Golf Course. Three Yotes finish in the top 10 with freshman Danica Badura and redshirt-junior Julia Hall placing third while freshman Akari Hayashi placed eighth.
USD recorded a 944 (+80). The top finishers were Danica Badura and Julia Hall, who tied for third place, 234
Badura recorded her second straight top-3 placing after recording a three-round score of 234 which tied her for third place. Badura led the field on par 3s with a 3.17 stroke average and ranked top five on par 5s after three rounds. She led the field with 34 pars.
Hall recorded her best finish of the spring season thus far tying for third place with Badura. She recorded a round of 80 and two rounds of 77. She did well on par 4s placing in the top five of the field with a 4.37 stroke average.
Hayashi recorded her second straight top-10 finish after placing second in her last tournament. The freshman recorded a 20-over 236 after three rounds of action after two days of blistering cold wind.
Laerke Jensen tied for 12th place after recording scores of 82, 78 and 81. She recorded a 25-over 241 at the tournament. She was part of four Coyotes finishing in the top-15 in Omaha.
Megan Munneke dropped eight strokes off her second and third rounds. She recorded rounds of 88-80-80 for a 32-over 248. She excelled on par 5s and recorded a 5.17 stroke average after three rounds at the Indian Creek Golf Course.
Molly Fossen tied for 46th place with a Creighton and Northern Iowa golfer. She recorded a 44-over 260 after three rounds.
Competing as an individual for the Yotes was Liz Duncan with a score of 258 which tied her for 41st place.
