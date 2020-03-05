As Yankton High School senior Josie Cox was looking at potential colleges, continuing her competitive cheer career hadn’t crossed her mind.
Until Mount Marty came calling.
A visit to the campus down the street from YHS was all it took to help Cox decide to be a Lancer. She made that move official on Thursday, signing to compete for the Lancer cheer program beginning in the 2020-21 season.
Before MMC head cheer and dance coach Kelsey Freidel Nelson reached out to Cox, the Gazelles senior had been struggling with where to continue her academic career.
“I hadn’t considered Mount Marty until coach Nelson reached out to me,” Cox said. “I’m glad she reached out when she did. My family and I were stuck on where I should go.
“A big weight has been lifted off my shoulders.”
Cox’s decision was made easier once she made the short trip to campus.
“Everyone was super welcoming,” she said. “I felt at home immediately.”
Though Cox was only a Gazelle for one year, her cheer resume is extensive, training in gyms in California, Arkansas, Kansas and Indiana. She has competed in a number of high-level team events, including the U.S. Finals Championships, the D2 Summit Championships, the COA Championships, the Jamfest Championships and the Cheer Derby Championships.
Besides her competitive cheer resume, Cox also has been a three-year varsity cheerleader, as well as a high school gymnast for one year.
“She’s quite a blue chip athlete,” Nelson said.
The Lancers completed their first varsity season last week with a team that was mostly recruited on campus.
“This is our first recruiting season. Last year we did it with athletes who were already enrolled,” Nelson said. “We had a successful year, some great skill development, but we knew going into this year we needed to bring in many more skilled athletes.”
Cox brings with her the added bonus of being a local athlete.
“You see it with any program, that the more local athletes you bring in, the more involved the community becomes,” Nelson said. “We’ve recruited some very talented South Dakota kids. With cheer being a sport here in South Dakota, it would be silly not to recruit those kids.”
Cox also has a strong academic resume, making the high academic honor roll the past three years. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, and is a two-time academic letter award winner.
The Yankton senior plans to major in psychology at MMC, with the goal of becoming a clinical psychologist.
