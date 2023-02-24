PONCA, Neb. — Ponca downed the Summerland Bobcats in the second half to get a 62-39 victory in the District C2-5 girls’ basketball game on Friday . The Ponca Indians will be making their fifth straight appearance in the Nebraska State Tournament.
The Indians went on a 14-0 to start off the first quarter. Summerland’s Hadley Cheatum put up a last second basket to make the first quarter score 14-2.
Samantha Ehlers led Ponca with 19 points, while Gracen Evans followed with 17 points.
Adyson Mlnarik led Summerland with 13 points. Nine of Mlnarik’s points came from the free throw line. Hadley Cheatum scored 12 points in the game to follow.
Samantha Ehlers help set the tone for the Indians, scoring seven of the 14 points in that quarter.
“[Samantha] is one of our go to girls. She was able to get off to a good start and the team was able to feed off her” said Ponca’s head coach, Bob Hayes.
Summerland was able to get on a roll and slow down Ponca, holding them to nine points in the second quarter. That was the lowest scoring quarter for the Indians.
The Bobcats were able to steal some momentum in the third quarter. The team drew six fouls in the quarter, and went six-for-eight at the line. However, Ashlyn Kingsbury, a senior for Ponca, was able to get the Indians back on track. In the final two minutes of the third, Kingsbury had two drives to the basket that resulted in scoring and picking up free throws. This gave the team a 13-point lead heading into the final quarter.
Summerland was able to bring the game within 15-points in the first minute, but after a 12-2 run made by Ponca, the lead never went under 20 points.
Gracen Evans had a dominant fourth quarter, getting open and putting up four baskets in the first five minutes. putting up 11 points.
“Gracen had a great game altogether, but she really stepped it up in the fourth,” said Hayes. “Our team is able to take turns throughout the game and step up when needed.”
Ponca now has their eyes set on State and will be using this game and experience to prepare for it.
“We have not seen that kind of defense or zone all season, which helps us,” said Ponca’s Coach. “All we can do now is continue to watch film, make adjustments, and focus on Lincoln.”
Ponca moves to 23-1 on the season and will play in Lincoln on Thursday. Summerland’s season comes to an end at 19-4.
