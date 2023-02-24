PONCA, Neb. — Ponca downed the Summerland Bobcats in the second half to get a 62-39 victory in the District C2-5 girls’ basketball game on Friday . The Ponca Indians will be making their fifth straight appearance in the Nebraska State Tournament.

The Indians went on a 14-0 to start off the first quarter. Summerland’s Hadley Cheatum put up a last second basket to make the first quarter score 14-2.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.