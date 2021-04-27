HARTINGTON, Neb. — Pierce beat out a 16-team field for top honors in the Hartington Invitational boys’ golf tournament, held Tuesday at Hartington Golf Course.
Pierce finished at 324, 12 strokes ahead of Hartington Cedar Catholic (336). Battle Creek (349) was third, followed by O’Neill (350) and Creighton (365).
Cedar Catholic’s Riley Kuehn earned medalist honors with a 72. Creighton’s Braxton Brockhaus (74) was second, followed by Battle Creek’s Peyton Frederick (77) and three Pierce golfers: Chaden Roth (78), Abram Scholting (80) and Hunter Raabe (80).
TEAM SCORES: Pierce 324, Cedar Catholic 336, Battle Creek 349, O’Neill 350, Creighton 365, Ponca 367, Cedar Catholic JV 1 367, Hartington-Newcastle 396, Plainview 403, Wausa 418, Cedar JV 2 418, Crofton 419, Randolph 430, Wakefield 450
TOP 15: 1, Riley Kuehn, Cedar Catholic 72; 2, Braxton Brockhaus, Creighton 74; 3, Peyton Frederick, Battle Creek 77; 4, Chaden Roth, Pierce 78; 5, Abram Scholting, Pierce 80; 6, Hunter Raabe, Pierce 80; 7, Peyton Matthews, O’Neill 82; 8, Mack Kuehn, Cedar Catholic 83; 9, Gage Burns, Creighton 83; 10, Karter Otte, O’Neill 84; 11, Alzae Mejia, Plainview 84; 12, Isaac Kuehn, Cedar Catholic JV 1 86; 13, Zach Fernau, Ponca 86; 14, Reece Morten, Hartington-Newcastle 86; 15, Kurtis Kathol, Cedar Catholic JV 1 86
