DELL RAPIDS — Yankton scored 10 unanswered runs in the final two innings, including nine runs in the seventh, to claim a 12-8 victory over Dell Rapids, splitting a club high school baseball doubleheader on Monday in Dell Rapids.
Joe Gokie had two hits and three RBI, and Drew Ryken had two hits for Yankton. Dylan Prouty doubled. Connor Teichroew, Garrett Nelson and Kaden Luellman each had a hit in the victory.
Brayden Pankone went 3-4 with a double, and Jack Henry doubled twice for Dell Rapids. Treyse Eastman had a hit and three RBI in the effort.
Samuel Kampshoff struck out five batters in two shutout innings of work for the win. Teichroew struck out three in his inning of relief for the Bucks. C.J. Smith took the loss in relief of Treyse Eastman, who struck out five batters in his six innings of work.
In the opener, Dell Rapids broke a 3-3 tie late for a 5-3 victory.
Austin Henry homered twice, finishing 3-for-3, for Dell Rapids. Treyse Eastman went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Kaeden Eastman also doubled. Aiden Boechler added a hit.
Luellman had two hits and two RBI for Yankton. Cameron Zahrbock, Austin Wagner, Teichroew and Drew Ryken each had a hit.
Pankone picked up the win in relief of Austin Henry, who struck out nine in his four innings of work. Tristan Redman took the loss, going the distance.
Yankton travels to Harrisburg on Friday.
Dakota Valley 1, Vermillion 0
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley’s Paul Bruns struck out 14 batters in a one-hit shutout and drove in the game’s only run as the Panthers blanked Vermillion 1-0 in club high school baseball action on Monday.
Bruns finished with two of Dakota Valley’s four hits. Ben Niemeyer and Jackson Strawn each had a hit.
T.J. Tracy had the lone hit for Vermillion.
Bruns walked just two in the complete game shutout. Jake Jensen took the loss, striking out four in his complete game effort.
Dakota Valley, 9-0, travels to Elk Point-Jefferson on Thursday before a rematch with Vermillion on Friday. Vermillion, 5-5, travels to Canton on Thursday.
Beresford 4, Bon Homme 3
TYNDALL — Beresford outlasted Bon Homme 4-3 in club high school baseball action on Monday in Tyndall.
Jake Goblirsch and Kolby Scheifen each doubled and singled for Beresford (5-4). Cody Klungseth doubled, and Zach Boden and Jovey Christensen each had a hit in the victory.
Wesley Kaul doubled for Bon Homme.
Logan Serck pitched three innings of shutout relief, striking out five, for the win. Trent Herrboldt took the loss, striking out eight in his six innings of work.
PGDCWLCS 7, Winner-Colome 0
PLATTE — Platte-Geddes-Dakota Christian-White Lake-Corsica-Stickney pitcher Kelby VanDerWerff scattered seven hits and struck out 11 as the Honkers shut out Winner-Colome 7-0 in club high school baseball action on Monday.
Kane Knudson had two of the Honkers’ eight hits. Nate Whalen, Jaylen Kemp, Caden Foxley, VanDerWerff, Jackson Olsen and Hayes Rabenberg each had a hit in the victory.
Charley Pravecek had two hits for Winner-Colome. Aaron Gilchrist and Eathan Bartels each doubled. Joey Cole, Zach Bonet and Owen Duffy each had a hit in the effort.
Bartels took the loss, striking out five in his five innings of work.
The Honkers, 4-1, host Hot Springs on Saturday.
Roosevelt II 6-6, Yankton JV 0-3
SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls Roosevelt II swept Yankton in junior varsity baseball action on Monday.
Roosevelt blanked Yankton 6-0 in the opener.
For Yankton, Curtis Steppat doubled to lead the way. Cooper Grotenhuis, Luke Bernatow and Josh Sheldon each had a hit.
Isaiah Schelhaas took the loss.
Yankton dropped the nightcap 6-3 despite outhitting the Rough Riders 9-6.
Grotenhuis went 2-for-3 with a triple, and Keagan Holmstrom and Jackson Conway each doubled and singled for Yankton. Paul McGlone, Schelhaas and Sheldon each had a hit.
Conway took the loss, striking out three in his three innings of work.
Yankton hosts Harrisburg on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.