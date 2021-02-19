HOCKEY
PEEWEE ‘B’ TOURN.
Feb. 19-21 at Yankton
First Round, Feb. 19
Sioux Falls II 6, Rushmore 1
Oahe 9, Yankton 5
Watertown 11, Mitchell 4
Sioux Falls I 8, Sioux Center 1
Consolation, Feb. 20
Yankton vs. Rushmore, 10 a.m.
Sioux Center vs. Mitchell, 12:30 p.m.
Semifinals, Feb. 20
Oahe vs. Sioux Falls II, 3 p.m.
Sioux Falls I vs. Watertown, 5:30 p.m.
Final Round, Feb. 21
SEVENTH: Consolation losers, 8 a.m.
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 10:30 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.
FIRST: Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.
PEEWEE ‘A’ TOURN.
Feb. 19-21 at Brookings
First Round, Feb. 19
Yankton 6, Aberdeen 2
Rushmore 7, Brookings 2
Sioux Falls I 9, Sioux Center 2
Sioux Falls II 4, Brandon Valley 0
Consolation, Feb. 20
Aberdeen vs. Brookings, noon
Brandon Valley vs. Sioux Center, 2 p.m.
Semifinals, Feb. 20
Yankton vs. Rushmore, 4 p.m.
Sioux Falls II vs. Sioux Falls I, 6 p.m.
Final Round, Feb. 21
SEVENTH: Consolation losers, 7:30 a.m.
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 9:30 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, noon
FIRST: Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.
PEEWEE ‘C’ TOURN.
Feb. 19-21 at Aberdeen
First Round, Feb. 19
Aberdeen 7, Yankton 3
Brookings 6, Oahe 1
Watertown 6, Sioux Falls 2
Consolation, Feb. 20
Oahe vs. Yankton, 10 a.m. (loser is 7th)
Semifinals, Feb. 20
Brookings vs. Aberdeen, noon
Brandon Valley vs. Watertown, 2 p.m.
Final Round, Feb. 21
FIFTH: Consolation loser vs. Sioux Falls, 9 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.
FIFTH: Semifinal winners, 1:30 p.m.
