Mitchell beat out Yankton and Sioux Falls Lincoln in a girls’ golf triangular on Tuesday at Yankton’s Fox Run Golf Course.
The Kernels finished at 329. Yankton finished at 367, with Lincoln posting a 393.
Mitchell claimed the top three spots, with Masy Mock scoring 77 to lead the way. Quinn Dannenbring shot 80 and Allison Meyerink carded an 82 for the Kernels.
Yankton was led by Halle Stephenson’s 87. Tatum Hohenthaner and Jillian Eidsness were part of a three-way tie at 89. Gracie Brockberg finished at 102 for the Gazelles.
Yankton hosts its annual Invitational on Friday at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club. The event begins at 10 a.m.
Mitchell also claimed JV honors, posting a score of 191 for two golfers. Yankton scored 207, with Lincoln at 231. Mitchell’s Maddie Childs shot 90 to lead the way.
VARSITY: Mitchell 329, Yankton 367, Lincoln 393
INDIVIDUAL: 1, Masy Mock, M 77; 2, Quinn Dannenbring, M 80; 3, Allison Meyerink, M 82; 4, Halle Stephenson, Y 87; T5, Claire Yunag, L 89; T5, Tatum Hohenthaner, Y 89; T5, Jillian Eidsness, Y 89; 8, Ella Flippin, M 90; 9, Morgan Sandness, L 99; 10, Lauren Yu, L 101; 11, Gracie Brockberg, Y 102; 12, Abbie Westra, L 104
JV: Mitchell 191, Yankton 207, Lincoln 231
INDIVIDUAL: 1, Maddie Childs, M 90; 2, Jaylie Reints, M 101; 3, Elsie Larson, Y 103; 4, Sabrina Krajewski, Y 104; 5, Shae Hanson, Y 105; T6, Lizzy Schwartz, Y 108; T6, Emily Moody, M 108; 8, Lara Widstrom, M 109; 9, Madison Ryken, Y 113; 10, Ari Wells, L 115; 11, Camille Scott, L 116; 12, Jordyn Cunningham, Y 121
