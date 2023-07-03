Tyler Koch knew what was on the line in the Crofton Bluejays’ South Central League contest against Wynot Monday.
“It’s the third of July game with Wynot,” he said. “It’s always going to be a dogfight to the end. You’ve got to tell the young guys no matter what happens to keep playing your hearts out.”
Tied 6-6 in a bottom of the 13th inning, Crofton manager Ben Hegge sent Koch home on a Lathan Maibaum single as Koch beat the throw to win the game 7-6 at Memorial Baseball Field.
“We needed to try to score,” Hegge said. “I was waving him home. I thought (the baseball) was in left field and we got a break.”
Wynot led the game 6-3 going into the bottom of the ninth but an error and two bases-loaded walks allowed Crofton to tie the game.
“We hit a lot of balls hard in sixth, seventh and eighth innings,” Hegge said. “(In the ninth) inning, we finally got a couple more bounces to go our way.”
Wynot coach Lee Heimes liked his team’s start but stressed the need to get better on the defensive end as the regular season winds down. Still, he said being in a close game should help the team.
“It's good to be in those moments,” he said. “You’ve got to find ways to come out on top of that.”
Koch was in awe with the fans and the atmosphere surrounding the game.
“We’ve got one of the best ballparks around,” he said. “To see the turnout like this is incredible (with) the fan support, top to bottom from both sides. It's a beautiful night for baseball and a good way to celebrate America's birthday.”
