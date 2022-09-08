SIOUX FALLS — Fifth-ranked Sioux Falls Washington claimed a 25-18, 25-11, 25-13 victory over Yankton in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Camille McDermott finished with four kills, 14 assists and eight digs for Yankton. Macy Drotzmann and Camryn Koletzky each had five kills, with Drotzmann also recording 10 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.