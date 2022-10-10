MITCHELL — The Yankton Gazelles won the dance title and finished seventh in cheer at the Mitchell Invitational competitive cheer and dance event, Saturday in Mitchell.
Yankton scored 263.5 to easily claim dance honors. Aberdeen Central (241.75) was second, followed by Mitchell (232.5), Rapid City Stevens (225.75) and Huron (218.75).
The Gazelles posted the top marks in both Pom (252) and Jazz (275). Mitchell had the top score in Hip Hop (256).
Platte-Geddes (213.5) was ninth, scoring 214 in Pom and 213 in Jazz. Their Pom score ranked second.
Rapid City Stevens won the cheer title with a 235.5, beating out host Mitchell (228). Platte-Geddes (218) was third, followed by Parkston (215.5) and Elkton-Lake Benton (215).
Yankton scored 202.5 on the day. Bon Homme (182.5) was 13th. Wagner (154) finished in 15th.
GRAND CHAMPION: 1, R.C. Stevens 235.5; 2, Mitchell 228; 3, Platte-Geddes 218; 4, Parkston 215.5; 5, Elkton-Lake Benton 215; 6, Tea Area 207; 7, Yankton 202.5; 8, Pierre 202; 9, Huron 201; 10, Winner 200.5; 11, Iroquois-Lake Preston 193.5; 12, Aberdeen Central 189.5; 13, Bon Homme 182.5; 14, Deubrook 177.5; 15, Wagner 154; 16, Lyman 130
GRAND CHAMPION: 1, Yankton 263.5; 2, Aberdeen Central 241.75; 3, Mitchell 232.5; 4, Rapid City Stevens 225.75; 5, Huron 218.75; 6, Tea Area 215.75; 7, Pierre 215.5; 8, Gregory 214; 9, Platte-Geddes 213.5; 10, Winner 212.25
POM: 1, Yankton 252; 2, Platte-Geddes 214; 3, Tea Area 214; 4, Pierre 212; 5, Gregory 211.5; 6, Winner 207
HIP HOP: 1, Mitchell 256; 2, Aberdeen Central 247.5; 3, Stevens 239; 4, Huron 220.5; 5, Pierre 219; T6, Tea Area 217.5; T6, Winner 217.5; 8, Gregory 216.5
JAZZ: 1, Yankton 275; 2, Aberdeen Central 236; 3, Huron 217; 4, Platte-Geddes 213; 5, Stevens 212.5; 6, Mitchell 209
