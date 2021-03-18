SIOUX FALLS — A full calendar year has passed by from the shutdown of collegiate athletics last spring due to the global pandemic. The Summit League gears up for its first outdoor competitions since 2019 and on Thursday released a preseason poll picking the Coyote women second and the Coyote men third.
South Dakota director of track and field Lucky Huber also named freshman pole vaulter Eerik Haamer, senior heptathlete Kamberlyn Lamer, sophomore thrower Jessie Sullivan and freshman distance runner Abrielle Jirele as athletes to watch.
Other notables entering the outdoor season include returning All-Americans Helen Falda and Zack Anderson. Neither athlete had indoor eligibility when returning for their final season. Falda is a six-time All-American in the women’s pole vault, while Anderson is a three-time All-American in the men’s high jump.
South Dakota kicks off the outdoor slate with the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays from March 24-27 in Austin, Texas. USD will also send athletes to the Bobcat Invitational (San Marcos, Texas) and Wildcat Classic (Wayne, Nebraska) on opening weekend.
