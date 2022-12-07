SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota volleyball player Elizabeth Juhnke and men’s swimmer Mack Sathre have been named the TicketSmarter Summit League November Peak Performers of the Month, the league announced Wednesday.

Juhnke, a fourth-year junior, is honored for the third time this season and becomes the first female in Summit League history to earn the honor three consecutive months and just the second overall to earn three honors total in one season. Sathre, a senior, earns his first monthly honor after having a monster meet during the three-day Augustana Invitational in November.

