SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota volleyball player Elizabeth Juhnke and men’s swimmer Mack Sathre have been named the TicketSmarter Summit League November Peak Performers of the Month, the league announced Wednesday.
Juhnke, a fourth-year junior, is honored for the third time this season and becomes the first female in Summit League history to earn the honor three consecutive months and just the second overall to earn three honors total in one season. Sathre, a senior, earns his first monthly honor after having a monster meet during the three-day Augustana Invitational in November.
Juhnke, a native of Lakeville, Minnesota, led the Coyotes to an 8-1 slate in November, where the team captured both the Summit League regular season and postseason tournament titles. She tallied 160 kills or 5.16 per set while producing a .311 hitting percentage in the month. She added 124 digs (4.00/set), 20 total blocks and seven service aces.
Juhnke, named the Summit League Tournament MVP, posted 26 kills and 24 digs as South Dakota won the tourney with successive three-set sweeps over Denver and Omaha.
Sathre, a native of Sartell, Minnesota, rolled off five school records, a Summit League record and swam personal bests in all five of his individual events at the Augustana Invitational. He contributed to six first-place efforts and eight top-five finishes over the three days inside the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls.
Sathre set a school and Summit League record in winning the 100 Individual Medley in 49.18 while his personal best of 1:48.59 in the 200 IM was a school record. He also swam on four winning relays over the three days, three of them setting school records. He recorded a 20.77 butterfly split to a school record in the 200 medley relay. He again swam the butterfly leg, with a split time of 47.85, in the 400 medley relay while he anchored the 400 free relay to the school record with a 44.25 split.
He added personal best times in the 100 breast (54.85), where he sits third in school history, 200 fly (1:51.66), fourth in school history and 50 free (20.30), sixth in school history.
