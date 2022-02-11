MITCHELL — On team day at the South Dakota State Gymnastics Meet in Mitchell, the Yankton Gazelles tallied a 139.483 team score to place fifth in Class AA.
Yankton found themselves nearly 11 points behind the state champion O’Gorman (150.3). It was the Knights’ first state title since 2005, and the first time since 2013 that a team other than Mitchell or Watertown won the Class AA crown.
O’Gorman bested the host, defending champion Mitchell by six tenths of a point. Harrisburg (148.233) placed third, followed by Watertown (143.517) and Yankton.
Yankton scored a 35.75 on the vault, 35.722 on floor, 35.250 on beam and 32.75 on bars. Senior Callie Boomsma had a team high on the vault (9.117). Senior Alison Johnson led the Gazelles in the floor exercise (9.5), the beam (9.317) and the bars (8.883).
Individual competition is scheduled for today (Saturday) in Mitchell.
Yankton will have four individuals competing today. Johnson will compete in the all-around. Boomsma will compete on vault, bars and beam. Sophomore Ava Koller will compete on vault, beam and floor. Freshman Allie Byrkeland will compete on vault and bars.
TEAM SCORES: 1, O’Gorman 150.3; 2, Mitchell 149.7; 3, Harrisburg 148.233; 4, Watertown 143.517; 5, Yankton 139.483; 6, S.F. Lincoln 138.967; 7, S.F. Roosevelt 138.0; 8, Brookings 137.883
