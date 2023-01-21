Morningside showed why it leads the Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball standings, shining on both sides of the ball in a 90-57 victory over Mount Marty on Saturday in Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
The game marked the second-most points on the season for the Mustangs (16-3, 10-2 GPAC), as well as the second-fewest points allowed. Morningside shot 61.1% from the field, including a season-best 55.6% on a season-best 15 made three-pointers.
“They hadn’t hit more than nine (three-pointers) in a game all season, and today they hit 15,” said MMU head coach Collin Authier. “They are really locked in right now, but I thought it was more of a lack of rotation (defensively) on our part.”
Trey Powers, Jack Dotzler and Aidan Vanderloo each scored 14 points, with Dotzler posting seven assists, for Morningside. Ely Doble finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Cole Bowen and Tash Lunday each scored 13 points for Mount Marty (8-14, 4-10 GPAC), with Lunday posting seven assists and Bowen adding five steals. Kade Stearns had 11 points. Lincoln Jordre scored 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting.
The Lancers were without starter Josh Arlt. Will Turner got the start, finishing with four points and two assists.
“We missed Josh, both for his talent and his leadership. We didn’t know Arlt couldn’t go until after shoot-around,” Authier said. “I thought Will did a good job.”
Morningside’s hot outside shooting came early and often to start the game. The Mustangs’ seven made three-pointers came in the first nine minutes of the half, as Morningside built a 32-13 edge.
The teams played virtually evenly for the next 18 minutes, but Morningside hit six three-pointers in the final 10 minutes of the game to put the game out of reach.
Despite Morningside’s 11-rebound advantage, the teams attempted the same number of shots. But the Mustangs had 10 more field goals, nine more from deep, and four more made free throws.
“They’re very good defensively,” Authier said. “They rarely make mistakes.”
Mount Marty will look to bounce back from back-to-back losses as they travel to 14th-ranked Jamestown on Wednesday. While the Jimmies, led by GPAC Player of the Year Mason Walters, will pose a challenge on the court, the trip also provides opportunities.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Authier said. “One aspect you lose with all these one-day trips is the opportunity to spend time with our guys. It’s hard to simulate when you’re doing day trips.”
The Lancers still are on contention for a GPAC Tournament berth. The Lancers trail Doane (5-8 GPAC) by a game and a half, and Briar Cliff (4-8 GPAC) by one game. MMU faces both of those teams once more.
“We still have a shot,” Authier said. “We have to continue to handle our business.”
