Morningside showed why it leads the Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball standings, shining on both sides of the ball in a 90-57 victory over Mount Marty on Saturday in Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.

The game marked the second-most points on the season for the Mustangs (16-3, 10-2 GPAC), as well as the second-fewest points allowed. Morningside shot 61.1% from the field, including a season-best 55.6% on a season-best 15 made three-pointers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.