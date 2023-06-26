HARTINGTON, Neb. — Crofton overcame a 10-2 deficit as they scored six runs in the seventh inning to defeat Hartington 14-13 in legion baseball action Sunday.
Braxston Foxhoven registered two RBIs in the contest.
Dylan Taylor registered three RBIs for Hartington, with Koby Detlefson, Tyan Baller and Jalen Lammers adding two RBIs apiece.
Jaxson Bernecker struck out eight Crofton batters in five innings pitched.
Tabor 5, Lennox 1
HUMBOLDT — Landon Bares went 3-for-3 with a triple, a double and two RBI to lead Tabor past Lennox 5-1 in American Legion baseball action on Sunday.
Riley Rothschadl doubled and singled, and Jace Toupal and Landon Smith each had two hits for Tabor. Logan Winckler doubled and Easton Mudder added a hit in the victory.
Rothschadl struck out 13 in six innings of work for the victory. Winckler struck out the side in the seventh.
Tabor 15, Humboldt-Hartford 4
HUMBOLDT — Tabor scored three or more runs in each of the first four innings to claim a 15-4 victory over Humboldt-Hartford in American Legion baseball action on Saturday in Humboldt.
Riley Rothschadl went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI and four runs scored for Tabor. Landon Bares and Landon Schmidt each doubled and singled, scoring twice and driving in two runs. Jackson Caba also had two hits. Logan Winckler also doubled, driving in three. Jace Toupal had a hit and two RBI in the victory.
Smith picked up the win, striking out six in his four innings of work.
Battle Of Omaha
Dakota Valley 9, Hopkins 4
OMAHA, Neb. — Dakota Valley overcame an early deficit to claim a 9-4 victory over Hopkins, Minnesota, in the Battle of Omaha American Legion baseball tournament on Saturday.
Will Freeburn went 3-for-3 with a double, and Dylan Lukken tripled and doubled for Dakota Valley. Brayden Major doubled twice. Beau Jones went 2-for-4 with a triple. Grant VanDenHul and Noah Hede each had a hit in the victory.
Anderson pitched six innings, striking out three, for the victory.
Pinnacle Bank 7, Dakota Valley 1
OMAHA, Neb. — Dakota Valley ended its run in the Battle of Omaha Tournament with a 7-1 loss to Pinnacle Bank on Saturday.
Dylan Lukken and Noah Hede each had a hit for Dakota Valley.
Beau Pollema took the loss.
Other Area Legion
Elk Point-Jefferson 12, Faulkton 1
GREGORY — Elk Point-Jefferson rolled past Faulkton 12-1 as part of an American Legion baseball triangular on Saturday in Gregory.
Jacob Gale went 3-for-3, and Tayson Swatek and Noah McDermott each had two hits for EPJ. Ben Swatek, Jordan Anderson and Evan Hailey each had a hit in the victory.
Keaton Gale picked up the win, striking out five in his five innings of work.
Pierce 6, Ponca Seniors 5
PONCA, Neb. — A four-run seventh inning for Pierce proved to be the difference in a 6-5 victory over Ponca in senior legion baseball action Sunday.
Ponca led 4-2 entering the seventh, with Pierce scoring four runs to take the lead. Ponca earned a run back in the bottom of the seventh but Pierce held on for the victory.
Austin Janssen led Ponca with three RBIs, including a sac fly in the seventh to make it a 6-5 game. Matt Logue and Zain Stark added an RBI apiece.
Stark struck out 11 Pierce batters in six innings pitched.
Area Junior Legion
Hartington 8, Crofton 6
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington outlasted rival Crofton 8-6 in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Saturday.
Koby Detlefson went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI for Hartington. Brady Hochstein also went 3-for-4. Dylan Taylor doubled and singled. Keyton Arens also doubled. Jaymison Cattau, Brayden Reifenrath, Breiton Whitmire and Cole Rosener each had a hit in the victory.
Whitmire, who struck out five in two innings of work, picked up the win. Jared Rutar struck out four in two innings of shutout work.
Ponca Juniors 12, Wakefield 8
BATTLE CREEK, Neb. — A seven-run fourth inning helped the Ponca Junior legion baseball team earn a 12-8 victory over the Wakefield Juniors Sunday.
Zain Stark led Ponca with three RBIs in the contest. Nolan Janssen and Jace Wahls registered two RBIs apiece.
Janssen struck out seven Wakefield batters in three innings pitched, with Lentz adding six strikeouts in 3.2 innings pitched.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.