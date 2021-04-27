CHAMBERLAIN — Parkston-Ethan-Tripp scored the game’s first 13 runs, including eight runs in the first inning, on the way to a 16-4 rout of Chamberlain-Kimball-Lyman in club high school baseball action on Tuesday.
Ty Neugebauer went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI to lead P-E-T. Jay Storm doubled and drove in three. Kaleb Weber, Logan VanPelt, Max Scott, Jon Akre, Luke Bormann and Brayden Jervik each had a hit in the victory.
Dakota Munger and Ian Anderson each had a hit for C-K-L.
Storm struck out four in his three innings of work for the win. Carter Lenz took the loss.
P-E-T, 6-2, hosts Bon Homme on Friday.
