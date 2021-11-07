SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota men’s and women’s swimming and diving posted a combined 12-4 dual record during the two-day Coyote Extravaganza held at the Midco Aquatic Center on Friday and Saturday.
The Coyote women posted a 9-1 mark taking part in the six-team event as a 5-0 day one was followed by a 4-1 day two. The Coyote men, meanwhile, evened out at 3-3 after going 2-1 on Friday and 1-2 on Saturday.
Jacob Won, Jack Berdahl and Mairead Powers were each double individual winners for South Dakota during the meet. Cassie Ketterling and Emily Kahn also earned individual victories in a women’s meet that included Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, St. Cloud State, Sioux Falls and St. Thomas.
Won, a senior, won the 100 fly in 51.40 and took the 500 free in 4:48.69, narrowly edging out teammate Keegan Henning, who was second in 4:49.36.
Berdahl, a freshman, won the 100 breast in 57.48 and came back to claim the 200 breast in 2:10.26, nipping teammate Jake Leichner (2:10.72) at the wall.
Powers, a freshman, won the 400 IM in 4:36.69 and had a strong victory in the 500 free in 5:12.32.
Ketterling, a senior, swam to a win in the 100 IM in 1:00.33 while Kahn, a freshman, triumphed in the 100 free in 52.89.
The Coyote women won two of the four relays contested, taking the 200 free with the foursome of Christina Spomer, Sara Mayer, Shannon Banark and Kahn. The quartet of Emma Clark, Meghan Atwell, Ketterling and Kahn claimed the 200 medley relay in 1:48.72.
South Dakota men, competing against South Dakota State, St. Cloud State and St. Thomas, posted a victory in the 400 medley relay behind the quartet of Adam Fisher, Berdahl, Aidan Gantenbein and Charlie Bean in 3:27.43.
Kahn had a pair of runner-up showings individually, clocking 24.14 and 24.63 on consecutive days in the 50 free. Ketterling was second in the 100 fly (58.20) while other runner-up performances came from Gantenbein in the 100 fly (51.58), Bean in the 100 free (47.25), Fisher in the 100 back (52.50), Davenport in the 100 breast (1:07.25), Mayer in the 200 free (1:56.98) and Won in the 200 fly (1:56.59).
The Coyote men posted three second-place finishes out of the four relays contested as Brady Torborg, Mack Sathre and Griffin Wolner joined Leichner on the 400 medley relay team. Bean, Sathre, Torborg and Kopp closed the meet with a narrow loss in the 400 free relay, while Torborg, Sathre, Kopp and Bean were second in the 200 medley relay.
South Dakota women had two runner-up finishes in the four contested relays as Lucie Anderson, Atwell, Ketterling and Mayer teamed for a second in the 400 medley relay. Kahn, Mayer, Atwell and Hannah Aitkin finished second in the 400 free relay.
Third-place individual efforts came from Hudson Wilkerson (1M Diving), Kayla Middaugh (3M Diving), Stella Fairbanks (1M Diving), Henning (1000 free), Stephen Johnson (200 free), Griffin Wolner (400 IM), Zachary Kopp (50 free), Clark (100 back), Gantenbein (100 free), Anderson (200 back), Won (200 free), Isabel Fairbanks (100 IM), Bean (50 free) and Leichner (100 IM).
South Dakota will close its first semester schedule in two weeks with the three-day Augustana Invitational, also at Midco Aquatic in Sioux Falls.
