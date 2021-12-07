BASKETBALL
TUESDAY’S S.D. GIRLS
Tuesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bridgewater-Emery 39, Scotland 17
Centerville 69, Canistota 26
Chamberlain 63, Stanley County 53
Dakota Valley 54, Lennox 41
Elkton-Lake Benton 40, Estelline/Hendricks 36
Florence/Henry 62, Deuel 27
Freeman 57, Platte-Geddes 49
Freeman Academy/Marion 47, Sunshine Bible Academy 15
Great Plains Lutheran 34, Leola/Frederick 32
Groton Area 52, Flandreau Indian 6
Howard 55, Arlington 47
Huron 46, Yankton 43
Irene-Wakonda 65, Bon Homme 28
Kadoka Area 48, Kimball/White Lake 39
Milbank 62, Tiospa Zina Tribal 23
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 72, McCook Central/Montrose 38
Parkston 59, Avon 45
Sully Buttes 67, Ipswich 33
Tri-State, N.D. 57, Wilmot 27
West Central 57, Baltic 31
Wolsey-Wessington 55, Wessington Springs 46
TUESDAY’S NEB. BOYS
Anselmo-Merna 39, Arcadia-Loup City 34
Arthur County 56, Creek Valley 30
Axtell 49, Silver Lake 37
Brady 54, Sutherland 39
Cambridge 60, Southern Valley 46
Conestoga 66, Omaha Christian Academy 53
Cozad 61, Pleasanton 52
Elgin Public/Pope John 53, Neligh-Oakdale 41
Elkhorn North 64, Omaha Gross Catholic 47
Elkhorn Valley 55, Madison 48
Elm Creek 54, Alma 31
Exeter/Milligan 62, East Butler 48
Howells/Dodge 60, Aquinas 47
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 70, Lewiston 33
Johnson County Central 53, Southern 45
Kearney Catholic 50, North Platte St. Patrick’s 33
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 66, Homer 27
Lincoln Christian 64, Seward 42
Lincoln Southwest 66, Norfolk 55
Lutheran High Northeast 81, Twin River 16
Maxwell 53, Hi-Line 51
Mead 65, Cornerstone Christian 20
Minden 51, Lexington 42
Pierce 58, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 46
Platteview 44, Elkhorn 34
Schuyler 42, David City 32
St. Mary’s 73, Niobrara/Verdigre 38
Stuart 63, Spalding Academy 52
Tri County 47, Pawnee City 42
Waverly 51, Blair 50
Wayne 66, Wakefield 58
Yutan 56, Arlington 51
Cattle Trail Tournament
Dundy County-Stratton 65, Wauneta-Palisade 15
Hitchcock County 50, Southwest 23
Maywood-Hayes Center 63, Arapahoe 29
Medicine Valley 74, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 15
TUESDAY’S NEB. GIRLS
Ainsworth 73, Cody-Kilgore 14
Alma 52, Elm Creek 46
Anselmo-Merna 62, Arcadia-Loup City 23
Archbishop Bergan 64, Omaha Roncalli 45
Arthur County 56, Creek Valley 30
Battle Creek 64, O’Neill 56
Broken Bow 41, Amherst 25
Clarkson/Leigh 40, Oakland-Craig 34
College View Academy 50, Cedar Bluffs 26
Conestoga 41, Omaha Christian Academy 23
Cozad 48, Pleasanton 38
Creighton 61, Wausa 39
Crofton 58, Boone Central 35
David City 48, Schuyler 6
Diller-Odell 56, Thayer Central 49
Elgin Public/Pope John 66, Neligh-Oakdale 12
Elkhorn North 85, Omaha Duchesne Academy 36
Elkhorn Valley 57, Madison 6
Elmwood-Murdock 48, Louisville 30
Exeter/Milligan 46, East Butler 31
Fullerton 56, High Plains Community 14
Gordon/Rushville 54, Crawford 34
Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Centura 27
Guardian Angels 37, Columbus Scotus 34
Hi-Line 50, Maxwell 44
Howells/Dodge 51, Aquinas 48
Humphrey St. Francis 66, Hartington-Newcastle 31
Johnson-Brock 53, Palmyra 32
Kearney Catholic 44, North Platte St. Patrick’s 33
Kenesaw 57, Loomis 48
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 60, Homer 43
Lewiston 48, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 43
Lincoln Christian 44, Seward 38
Lincoln Southwest 50, Norfolk 25
Lutheran High Northeast 66, Twin River 26
Malcolm 45, Weeping Water 29
McCool Junction 63, Giltner 23
Mead 62, Cornerstone Christian 18
Nebraska Christian 73, Heartland Lutheran 26
Nebraska City Lourdes 41, Falls City Sacred Heart 36, OT
Omaha Concordia 42, Fort Calhoun 37
Omaha Skutt Catholic 88, Omaha Mercy 20
Ord 67, West Holt 43
Osmond 48, Boyd County 24
Overton 54, Gibbon 40
Pender 68, Winnebago 42
Pierce 45, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 33
Ralston 56, Nebraska City 40
Santee 59, Harvard 15
Silver Lake 56, Axtell 50
Southern 49, Johnson County Central 39
Southern Valley 39, Cambridge 24
St. Mary’s 47, Niobrara/Verdigre 43, OT
Stanton 41, West Point-Beemer 30
Summerland 59, Riverside 16
Superior 35, Fairbury 25
Sutherland 49, Brady 9
Sutton 45, Heartland 12
Wahoo 55, Ashland-Greenwood 26
Wakefield 55, Wayne 47
Waverly 56, Blair 53
Wood River 64, Adams Central 32
Yutan 54, Arlington 27
Cattle Trail Tournament
Arapahoe 42, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 22
Maywood-Hayes Center 64, Dundy County-Stratton 17
Medicine Valley 36, Southwest 33
Wauneta-Palisade 53, Hitchcock County 31
