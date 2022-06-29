William Rauch’s RBI double in the bottom of the ninth lifted the Yankton Tappers to a 10-9 victory over Tabor in South Central League amateur baseball action on Wednesday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Rauch and Mason Townsend each had two hits for Yankton. Rand Thygeson, Devin Gullikson, Nik Davis, Rex Ryken and Chris Rofe each had a hit in the victory.
Joey Slama had three hits and Bryce Scieszinski had two hits and five RBI for Tabor, which led 5-0 after one inning. Riley Rothschadl and Sam Caba each had two hits. Chase Kortan and Beau Rothschadl each had a hit in the effort.
Rofe pitched two innings of scoreless relief to pick up the win. Kieran Luellman started, striking out eight in his 5 1/3 innings of work. Beau Rothschadl, the fourth Tabor pitcher, took the loss.
Yankton is off until a July 7 matchup against Crofton. Tabor hosts Crofton today (Thursday).
