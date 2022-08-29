BROOKINGS — The Yankton Gazelles girls’ tennis team improved their season record to 8-3 with a pair of victories on Saturday in Brookings.
Playing without flight one player Nora Krajewski, Yankton beat Aberdeen Roncalli 7-0.
For Yankton, Sabrina Krajewski, Paige Mitzel, Frannie Kouri, Kara Koerner and Meagan Scott each won in singles play. Mitzel and Kouri, and Addison Gordon and Koerner each won in doubles.
Yankton took four of six in singles play to claim a 6-3 victory over Huron in the other match.
Nora Krajewski, Sabrina Krajewski, Kouri and Gordon each won in singles play. Nora and Sabrina Krajewski, and Mitzel and Kouri won in doubles play.
Yankton travels to Sioux Falls today (Tuesday) to face Brandon Valley and O’Gorman. Start time for the triangular is 11 a.m.
YANKTON 7, RONCALLI 0
SINGLES: Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Katherine Kretchman 10-2; Paige Mitzel Y def. River Haskell 10-5; Frannie Kouri Y def. Raley Haskell 10-2; Kara Koerner Y def. Anna Mitzel 10-2; Meagan Scott Y def. Keira Rivett 10-6
DOUBLES: P. Mitzel-Kouri Y def. Ri. Haskell-Kretchman 10-7; Addison Gordon-Koerner Y def. Ra. Haskell-A. Mitzel 10-4
YANKTON 6, HURON 3
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y d.ef AnneClaire Rubish 10-5; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Elizabeth Heinen 10-1; Bianca Medina H def. Paige Mitzel 10-6; Frannie Kouri Y def. Bethany Engelhart 10-5; Addison Gordon Y def. Say Ma 10-5; Ann Hoek H def. Meagan Scott 11-9 (8-6)
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. Rubish-Heinen 10-4; Mitzel-Kouri Y def. Medina-Engelhart 11-9 (7-1); Ma-Hoek H def. Gordon-Kara Koerner 10-3
JV: Koerner Y def. Madeline Kleinsasser 6-2; Koerner Y def. Wednesday Paw 6-0
