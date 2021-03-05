LINCOLN, Neb. — The Wynot Blue Devils appeared ready to end their season with the third-place trophy.
They held a 10-point on Mullen in the final minute of the Class D2 third-place game on Friday morning at the Nebraska State Girls’ Basketball Tournament in Lincoln.
Then things changed.
Mullen held Wynot scoreless in the fourth quarter and scored the game’s final 12 points to capture a 30-28 victory.
Following a loss in the previous day’s semifinals, the Blue Devils saw their season come to an end with a 20-8 record.
“You never know what’s going to happen on day three when you have a letdown like yesterday,” head coach Steve Wieseler said.
“I thought they worked hard; played hard, just couldn’t put the ball in the hoop.”
After leading 18-13 at halftime, Wynot pushed its lead out to 28-18 on a basket by freshman Kayla Pinkelman with 37 seconds left in the third quarter.
Mullen (26-3), however, made two free throws to close that frame and then began the fourth quarter with a basket to get within 28-22.
Slowly, Mullen continued chipping away at the lead and then tied the score 28-28 with 1:51 left.
A jumper by Shelby Welsh with three seconds left was the game-winner. Wynot threw the ball deep to junior Karley Heimes, who got off a three-pointer at the buzzer but it was just short.
Missed free throws also haunted Wynot once again.
The Blue Devils were 15-of-26 in the first round, 5-of-15 in the semifinals and 2-of-15 on Friday.
Heimes led Wynot with 12 points on Friday, while senior Emersyn Sudbeck added four points. Five other players scored two points.
Despite the loss the previous day, the Blue Devils played hard in the consolation game, according to Wieseler.
“This is a great team, and I thought both teams gave it everything they had,” he said.
“They definitely didn’t let up, and I was very proud of the girls for that.”
Wynot will graduate three players from this season’s team: Sudbeck, Edyn Sudbeck and Autum Lawson.
“We have great kids coming up, but we’ll miss those three girls,” Wieseler said.
“They’ve been here since junior high. They all did a great job taking on new roles this year.”
