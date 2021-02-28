RAPID CITY —Four area girls, including Yankton sophomore Nevaeh Leonard, put their names in the record books as being among the first South Dakota state girls’ wrestling champions with victories in the South Dakota State Wrestling Tournament, Saturday in Rapid City.
This marked the first season of sanctioned girls’ wrestling in South Dakota.
Leonard won the Class A 131-pound title with a 5-0 victory over Pierre’s Gianna Stangeland on Saturday night. The top seed in the seven-person bracket, Leonard went 2-0 on the weekend.
Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon had a pair of Class B champions, Brittany Rueb and Peyton Hellman.
Rueb won the 112-pound title, scoring an 8-0 major decision over Alexis Hauge of Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney. Hellman needed exactly one minute to pin Iroquois-Doland’s Reganne Miles in the 129-pound title.
Kiana Major of Kimball-White Lake-Platte Geddes claimed the Class B girls’ 160-pound title, pinning Canton’s Carly Ballinger in 1:13. Also for KWLPG, Akane Metcalfe finished fourth at 112 pounds.
Viborg-Hurley’s Gia Miller went 3-1 to place second in the Class B girls’ 185-pound division. Teammate Emma Murray placed third in the weight class.
Also for the Cougars, Morgan Lee (140) and Hope Orr (275) finished fifth, and Madelyn Feiock (112) and Eilia Kessler (160) placed sixth.
Also in Class A, Dakota Valley’s Ariana Gomez placed fourth at 143 pounds.
Class A
Brandon Valley won its first-ever Class A wrestling title, ending a 49-year title drought by programs in the Sioux Falls metro area. The Lynx outscored Rapid City Stevens 188-166.5, with Pierre (144) third, Watertown (137) fourth and Harrisburg (118.5) fifth as Eastern South Dakota Conference programs claimed four of the top five positions.
Yankton had one wrestler on the podium, as Tucker Bahm earned a fourth place finish at 120 pounds. The senior finished 22-6 in his final season.
Vermillion’s Hayden Schroeder fell in the 106-pound final, dropping a major decision to Watertown’s Sloan Johannsen. Schroeder finished with a 36-2 record.
Also for the Tanagers, Zach Brady (285) placed sixth and Jack Kratz placed eighth at 170 pounds. The Tanagers finished 16th with 45.5 points.
For Beresford-Alcester-Hudson, Logan Serck (152) finished third, Jovey Christensen (126) placed sixth and Peyton Fridrich (145) finished eighth.
Dakota Valley’s Jackson Boonstra earned an eighth place finish at 126 pounds.
Class B
A pair of Kimball-White-Lake-Platte-Geddes wrestlers won titles as the program finished fourth in the team rankings with 129 points.
Canton ran away with the team title, scoring 216.5 points. Winner Area (188.5) was second, followed by Philip Area (176).
For KWLPG, Kasen Konstanz capped a 35-1 season by avenging his one loss on the season, beating Winner Area’s Maxton Brozik 7-1. Brozik had beaten Konstanz in the Region 3B final.
Spencer Hanson finished his season with a 38-3 record after an 8-4 decision over McCook Central-Montrose’ Jacobi Krouse in the 182-pound final.
Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon’s Jordan Gall fell in the 195-pound final, suffering a third period pin against Philip Area’s Cody Donnelly. Donnelly finished with a perfect 30-0 record, while Gall finished at 36-3.
Wagner’s Jhett Breen had to forfeit out of the 120-pound final against Canton’s Ayson Rice. Rice finished with a perfect 36-0 record, while Breen finished at 32-9.
Also for KWLPG, Grayson Hanson (160) and Levi Nightingale (195) each finished third, Kyler Konstanz (120) placed fourth, Chase Varilek (132) finished fifth, Carter Lenz (138) placed sixth, and Iden Myers (113) and Holden Havlik (170) each finished eighth.
Elk Point-Jefferson earned eighth in the team rankings with 65 points. For the Huskies, Lucas Hueser (138), Skyler Swatek (145), Gavin Jacobs (170) and Drake Peed (285) each finished fourth, and Ben Swatek (160) placed fifth.
Also for Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon, Brady Bierema (126) placed third and Isaac Crownover (152) finished fifth.
Also for Wagner, Bradyn Lhotak (138) finished third, and Riley Roberts (145) and Nolan Dvorak (182) each placed eighth
Parker got seventh place finishes from Charlie Patten (195), Levi Weiman (220) and Geoff Dunkelberger (285)
For Parkston, Porter Neugebauer (126) finished fourth. Marion-Freeman’s Clayton Smith placed sixth at 220 pounds. Viborg-Hurley’s Collin Graves placed sixth at 285 pounds.
