WAUSA, Neb. — Ponca ran away with team honors at the Lewis & Clark Conference Boys’ Golf Tournament, Tuesday at Rolling Hills Golf Course near Wausa, Nebraska.
Ponca, led by medalist Grant Sprakel’s 78, shot a 331. Hartington-Newcastle (360) finished second, followed by Tri County Northeast (361) and Wausa (365).
Gage Burns of Creighton and Reece Morten of Hartington-Newcastle finished second and third, each at 82. Nate Oswald of Tri County Northeast and Jon Nissen of Wausa each shot 83, finishing fourth and fifth.
