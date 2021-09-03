EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to include statistics at the end of the article.
ABERDEEN — A second half surge for the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles, who scored a touchdown on every second half drive they had but one, gave Aberdeen Central a 40-28 win over Yankton Friday night in Aberdeen.
The Bucks were unable to find an answer for Sam Rohlfs and the Golden Eagle offense. The 40 points scored by Aberdeen Central are the most the Golden Eagles have scored against Yankton in the playoff era.
After scoring a touchdown on the opening play of the second quarter, Aberdeen Central scored on all but two drives for the remainder of the game, one of which was the final drive of the game.
On the opening play of the second quarter, Rohlfs broke free for a 59-yard touchdown run to put Aberdeen Central on the board. Yankton wasted no time, responding with a 32-yard touchdown from Rugby Ryken to Cody Oswald on 4th and 12 to tie the game at seven.
After the two squads traded punts, Rohlfs broke free on a scramble play, and scored his second rushing touchdown of the night, this time from 49-yards out. Yankton was forced to punt again, and Aberdeen Central was able to get into the red zone quickly.
The Golden Eagles started going backwards, until, on 4th down and 35 yards to the first down marker, Rohlfs found Alec Voegele for the touchdown and Aberdeen Central led 21-7 with 47 seconds left in the half.
Yankton responded by driving 72 yards in 34 seconds, capping the drive off with a 15-yard touchdown from Ryken to Oswald. Heading into the intermission, the Golden Eagles led 21-14.
Yankton tied the gain on the first drive of the second half, when Gavin Swanson broke free for a 49-yard touchdown and the Bucks evened things at 21.
A two-yard touchdown for Austin Erickson, followed by a Yankton punt, followed by a Rohlfs touchdown pass to Jacob Merxbauer and Aberdeen had rebuilt a 13-point 34-21 lead.
Yankton got within a score on the next possession when James Stewart took a wildcat snap from the one yard line and punched it in to make it 34-28.
Rohlf’s final touchdown of the day came on the next Aberdeen Central possession, when he found Voegele for a 15-yard touchdown on 4th and 1 to go. Yankton’s Ryken was sacked on fourth down, and Aberdeen Central was able to run out the remaining clock to seal the victory.
Yankton returns home Friday to face Spearfish (0-2) at 7 p.m. at Crane Youngworth Field.
Yankton (1-1) 0 14 14 0 – 28
Aberdeen Central (2-0) 0 21 13 6 – 40
Second Quarter
AC – Sam Rohlfs 59 run (Tayden Brownson kick), 11:49.
Y – Cody Oswald 33 pass from Rugby Ryken (Trevor Paulsen kick), 8:36.
AC – Rohlfs 51 run (Brownson kick), 3:09.
AC – Rohlfs 35 run (Brownson kick), :47.9.
Y – Oswald 15 pass from Ryken (Paulsen kick), :13.1
Third Quarter
Y – Gavin Swanson 49 run (Paulsen kick), 10:58.
AC – Austin Erickson 2 run (Brownson kick), 7:24.
AC – Jacob Merxbauer 45 pass from Rohlfs (kick failed), 2:43.
Y – James Stewart 1 run (Paulsen kick), :32.7.
Fourth Quarter
AC – Alec Voegele 15 pass from Rohlfs (pass failed), 6:46.
OFFENSE: Yankton rushing 31-137 (Gavin Swanson 30-122, Rugby Ryken 12-14), passing 18-29-1 for 239 (Ryken 18-29-1 for 239), receiving (Cody Oswald 4-83, Jaden Kral 4-56, Max Raab 2-39, Tyler Sohler 3-32, Swanson 3-27, Cameron Zahrbock 2-22), first downs 20; Aberdeen Central rushing 44-255 (Karson Carda 23-137, Sam Rohlfs 14-63, Austin Erickson 5-45, Avery Ligon 2-10), passing 16-21-0 for 305 (Rohlfs 16-21-0 for 305), receiving (Alec Voegele 4-144, Jacob Merxbauer 4-99, Carda 2-24, Erickson 2-15, Drew Salfrank 2-13, Collin Huff 2-10), first downs 21.
DEFENSE: Yankton, James Stewart 9 tackles including a sack, Samuel Kampshoff 6 tackles including a sack, Adam Kurtenbach 6 tackles; Aberdeen Central, Jacob Waltman 5 tackles including a sack, Brian Johnson 4 tackles, Collin Huff 4 tackles, Max Leberman 4 tackles, Ethan Orr 3 tackles including two sacks.
