MADISON — The Madison Bulldogs won a five-set thriller against the Vermillion Tanagers 18-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-22, 15-13 here Thursday night.
Madison improves to 7-6, while Vermillion falls to 3-8 on the season.
The Bulldogs were led by Audrey Nelson’s 29 kills. Maycee Theede added 35 digs, and Karley Theede registered 19 set assists for the Bulldogs.
Vermillion was led by Serena Gapp’s 19 kills. Kelsey O’Neill registered 50 digs for Vermillion, while Claire Doty had 30 set assists and 24 digs for the Tanagers.
Madison hosts Arlington Tuesday, while Vermillion hosts Tea Area on Tuesday as well.
Centerville Triangular
Gayville-Volin 3, Freeman Academy-Marion 0
CENTERVILLE — The Gayville-Volin Raiders swept the Freeman Academy-Marion Bearcats here 25-7, 25-10, 25-14 as part of the Centerville Triangular here at Centerville School Thursday.
Gayville-Volin improves to 5-5, while Freeman Academy Marion drops to 0-11 on the season.\
The Raiders were led by Maia Achen’s 12 kills. Keeley Larson registered 25 set assists and 18 digs for Gayville-Volin. Taylor Hoxeng added 15 digs.
Freeman Academy-Marion was led by Emma McConniel’s 37 digs. Anna Olson led the Bearcats with three kills, while Isabelle McConniel added six set assists.
The Bearcats host Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Sept. 22.
Gayville-Volin 3, Centerville 0
CENTERVILLE — The Gayville-Volin Raiders got their second sweep of the day at the Centerville Triangular against the Centerville Tornadoes 25-16, 25-13, 25-23 here Thursday.
Gayville-Volin improves to 6-5, while Centerville falls to 4-5.
The Raiders were led by Maia Achen’s 17 kills. Keeley Larson added 25 set assists. Taylor Hoxeng registered 19 digs for the Raiders.
Centerville was led by Thea Gust’s seven kills and 15 digs. Macey Hostetler added 15 set assists.
Gayville-Volin and Centerville both play at the Cavalier Clash Saturday in Tyndall.
Centerville 3, Freeman Academy-Marion 0
CENTERVILLE — The Centerville Tornadoes swept the Freeman Academy-Marion Bearcats 25-19, 25-6, 25-18 as part of the Centerville Triangular Thursday.
Centerville improves to 4-4 on the season, while Freeman Academy-Marion drops to 0-10.
The Tornadoes were led by Thea Gust’s eight kills and nine digs. Macey Hostetler added 26 set assists.
Freeman Academy-Marion got seven kills from Alexa Gortmaker. Emma McConniel added 28 digs for the Bearcats.
Other Matches
Scotland 3, Avon 1
SCOTLAND — The Scotland Highlanders defeated the Avon Pirates 25-17, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23 here Thursday night.
Scotland improves to 7-3 on the season, while Avon falls to 2-6.
The Highlanders were led by Grace Robb’s 27 kills. Claire Janish registered 15 set assists for the Highlanders, while Martina DeBoer led Scotland with 13 digs.
Avon was led by Courtney Sees’s 23 digs and 15 kills. McKenna Kocmich registered 20 assists for the Pirates.
Scotland travels to Freeman on Tuesday, while Avon plays Vermillion at the Cavalier Clash Saturday.
Tripp-Delmont-Armour 3, Freeman 1
TRIPP — The Tripp-Delmont-Armour Nighthawks beat the Freeman Flyers here at the Tripp-Delmont School District 21-25, 25-21, 25-15, 28-26 Thursday night.
TDA improves to 6-0 on the season, while Freeman falls to 7-3.
The Nighthawks were led by Gracey Schatz’s 17 kills. Hannah Stremick added 24 digs. Megan Reiner registered 14 digs, 12 kills, and four blocks.
TDA hosts Wessington Springs at Armour High School Monday, while Freeman hosts Scotland on Tuesday.
Pierce 3, Crofton 1
CROFTON, Neb. — Pierce outlasted Crofton 25-17, 22-25, 25-13, 25-20 in Mid-States Conference volleyball action on Thursday.
Caitlin Guenther had 10 kills and 12 digs to lead Crofton. Sammie Allen had 13 assists, with Jaida Allen recording 12 assists. Ellie Tramp and Jaisie Janssen each had seven kills. Lexi Wiebelhaus finished with three blocks (one solo) for the Warriors.
Pierce, 12-1, hosts Hartington Cedar Catholic on Tuesday. Crofton, 7-3, plays in the Stanton Tournament on Saturday.
Dakota Valley 3, Canton 0
NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Dakota Valley Panthers defeated the Canton C-Hawks 25-14, 25-22, 25-13 here Thursday night.
Dakota Valley improves to 8-2 on the season, while Canton suffers its first loss of the season to fall to 10-1.
The Panthers were led by Sophie Tuttle’s 12 kills. Logan Miller added 26 assists for the Panthers, while Kate VanRooyan registered 29 digs. Claire Munch added 13 digs for Dakota Valley.
Canton was led by Macy Plucker’s 10 kills. Landree Meister added 21 assists for Canton. Carlee Laubach registered nine digs for the C-Hawks.
Dakota Valley hosts West Central next Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., while Canton hosts Tri-Valley Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. as well.
Bon Homme 3, Irene-Wakonda 0
TYNDALL — The Bon Homme Cavaliers swept the Irene-Wakonda Eagles 25-18, 25-16, 25-21 here Thursday night.
Bon Homme improves to 4-3, while Irene-Wakonda falls to 1-10.
The Cavaliers were led by Taycee Ranek’s 11 kills. Jaden Kortan added 29 set assists for the Cavaliers. Erin Heusinkveld added seven digs to go along with 10 kills for Bon Homme.
Irene-Wakonda was led by Madison Orr’s nine kills. Emerson Flynn added seven set assists, while Quinn McDonald tallied 12 digs for the Eagles.
Bon Homme hosts the Cavalier Clash Saturday, while Irene-Wakonda plays at Bridgewater-Emery Saturday.
Viborg-Hurley 3, Bridgewater-Emery 0
EMERY — The Viborg-Hurley Cougars defeated the Bridgewater-Emery Huskies in straight sets 25-9, 25-21, 25-11 here Thursday night.
Viborg-Hurley improves to 3-6 on the season while Bridgewater-Emery falls to 3-5.
The Huskies were led by Lexie Golder’s seven kills. Kennedie Roskens registered 11 digs for Bridgewater-Emery. Hayden Hofer led the team with seven assists.
Viborg-Hurley hosts Menno on Tuesday while Bridgewater-Emery hosts the Bridgewater-Emery Tournament Saturday.
Wausa 3, Randolph 0
WAUSA, Neb. — Hunter West pounded 17 kills on just 27 attempts, powering Wausa past Randolph 25-21, 26-24, 25-14 in Lewis & Clark Conference volleyball action on Thursday.
Hunter West also had two ace serves, two blocks (one solo) and 13 digs for the Vikings. Also for Wausa, Sienna West had 26 assists. Bailey West finished with eight kills. Alexa Cunningham posted four solo blocks. Abby Kaiser had 21 digs, Blair Wakeley had three ace serves and Anika Alonzo added two ace serves.
Wausa, 6-2, travels to Tri County Northeast on Monday. Randolph, 7-6, travels to Walthill for a triangular with the Blujays and Wakefield on Tuesday.
