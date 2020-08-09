BRYANT — Dakota Valley rallied from an early 6-1 deficit to claim a 9-8 victory over Tabor in the semifinals of the South Dakota VFW Teener Baseball 19-Under Class B Tournament on Saturday in Bryant.
Kobey June went 3-for-4 with a double for Dakota Valley. Paul Bruns, Isaac Bruns and Ethan Redmond each had two hits. Samuel Otten doubled, and Chayce Montagne and Hunter Beving each had a hit in the effort.
Preston Nedved went 3-for-4 with a home run for Tabor. Kaleb Kubal had two hits, including a home run, and three RBI. Kadek Kozak doubled and singled. Trent Herrboldt and Nate Scieszinski each doubled. Riley Rothschadl added a hit in the effort.
Keaton Hensley picked up the win in relief. Herrboldt took the loss in relief of Rothschadl, who struck out seven in his six innings of work.
Vermillion 6, Castlewood-Clear Lake 2
BRYANT — Vermillion advanced to the championship of the South Dakota VFW Teener Baseball 19-Under Class B Tournament with a 6-2 victory over Castlewood-Clear Lake in the semifinals on Saturday in Bryant.
Gray Peterson doubled and singled, and Drew Thelen and Dylan Thelen each had two hits for Vermillion. Kade Kratz, Jacob Chaussee, Connor Saunders, Charlie Ward and Willis Robertson each had a hit in the victory.
Booker Schooley had two hits for C-CL. Carson Kirwan, Skyler Solsaa and Beau Schooley each had a hit.
Peterson pitched four innings of shutout relief for the win. Kyler Tvedt took the loss.
Lennox 14, Hamlin 2
BRYANT — Lennox used a pair of big innings to dispose of host Hamlin in the consolation round of the South Dakota VFW Teener Baseball 19-Under Class B Tournament on Saturday in Bryant.
Gavin Sanculi went 2-for-4 with a triple for Lennox. Ray Williams doubled and singled. Camden Wulf had two hits, three RBI and three runs scored in the victory.
Nash Grantham had two of Hamlin’s three hits.
Sanculi went the distance in the five-inning contest for the victory, striking out five. Nicholai Arbach took the loss.
Alexandria 10, Tea 9
BRYANT —Alexandria scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to rally past Tea 10-9 in the consolation round of the South Dakota VFW Teener Baseball 19-Under Class B Tournament on Saturday in Bryant.
Casey Haynes doubled and singled, driving in three, for Alexandria. Daniel Laufman added two hits, driving in the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh in the victory.
Dawson Portner went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double to lead Tea. Cameron Jensen had three hits, including a double. Troy Lunggren doubled and singled in the effort.
Ben Laufman struck out five batters in four innings of relief for the win. Trevor Welch took the loss, striking out seven in five innings of relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.