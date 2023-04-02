Hawk Selected For SDCCTFCA Hall

With the Class 11AA state championship trophy in hand, Yankton High School football coach Max Hawk talks to the media after the Bucks’ 34-31 double-overtime win over Rapid City Stevens on Nov. 12, 1994. Hawk will be recognized for his track and field coaching in May of 2023, as the longtime Yankton coach has been posthumously selected for induction into the South Dakota Cross Country and Track & Field Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

SIOUX FALLS — The late Max Hawk, who spent 30 of his 38 years of teaching and coaching at Yankton High School, is one of six individuals who has been chosen for induction into the South Dakota Cross Country and Track & Field Coaches Association Hall of Fame, announced Sunday.

The induction will take place during the Saturday session of the South Dakota State Track and Field Championships, May 27 in Sioux Falls.

