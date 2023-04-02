SIOUX FALLS — The late Max Hawk, who spent 30 of his 38 years of teaching and coaching at Yankton High School, is one of six individuals who has been chosen for induction into the South Dakota Cross Country and Track & Field Coaches Association Hall of Fame, announced Sunday.
The induction will take place during the Saturday session of the South Dakota State Track and Field Championships, May 27 in Sioux Falls.
Hawk began his career at Scotland High School, serving as head coach for football and assistant coach for both track and basketball. When Hawk moved to Yankton in 1965, he worked with the throwers. His efforts played a role in YHS winning three boys’ and four girls’ state team titles in the 1980s and early 1990s.
Hawk was also one of the winningest football coaches in state history. His mark of 284-78-2 stood as South Dakota’s standard for coaching victories for more than 20 years. His teams won three state titles during the playoff era, as well as three “mythical” state titles when the state champion was decided by media polls.
Hawk was also instrumental in leading coaches throughout the state and nation. He was a founding father of the South Dakota High School Coaches Association, serving as president in 1968-69 and as executive director for 40 years. He also served as president of the National High School Athletic Coaches Association in 1980-81, attended 50 consecutive NHSACA conventions and was a lifelong member of their board of directors.
Hawk was inducted into the YHS Athletic Hall of Fame in 2000, the NHSACA Hall of Fame and the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame in 1996, the South Dakota High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1979 and the Northern State University Hall of Fame in 1976.
Hawk received the Distinguished Service Award from the South Dakota High School Activities Association in 1995, and from the SDHSCA in 1987.
Throughout his career Hawk was supported by his wife, Jane, children Lynne (Steve), Monte, Jenny (Rick), and grandchildren Colter, Stetson, Hunter and McCaya.
