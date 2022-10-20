BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — The Bloomfield Bees got four touchdowns from Wiley Ziegler as they defeated the Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family Bulldogs 88-0 Thursday in Class D-2 playoff action.
Ziegler, who had 164 yards on seven carries, scored the first two touchdowns of the game to give the Bees a 16-0 lead. Brock Jeannoutot added 154 yards on nine carries and two rushing touchdowns for the Bees.
