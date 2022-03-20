WACO, Texas – How Sweet it is.
For the first time in school history, the South Dakota Coyotes women’s basketball program has advanced to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament after a 61-47 win over Baylor on the Bears’ home floor.
“Besides exhaustion, it’s been a tough three days, but it’s a joy,” senior Liv Korngable said. “It was a great experience to play in this atmosphere, and it’s settling in, that there’s only 16 teams left playing in the tournament.”
The Coyotes started hot, building an 11-0 run, and never looking back. The closest Baylor was able to get was four, 25-21, in the second quarter. The Coyotes closed the second quarter out by building an 11-point advantage to go into the locker room sitting in a good spot.
The Coyotes battled through to hold onto their lead, despite not scoring for the first seven minutes of the quarter. Maddie Krull hit an and-one basket to end the scoring drought, and from there the Coyotes just needed to bleed out the clock.
“Maddie had a huge and-one bucket for us around that midway point through the fourth quarter, but as long as we stick to our defense, we took care of the ball,” Korngable said. “We put ourselves in a good position there even though we weren’t scoring.”
The ‘big’ three for South Dakota, Chloe Lamb, Hannah Sjerven and Korngable, controlled most of the game, but it was freshman like Krull and Kyah Watson that made big plays in big moments for USD.
Sjerven led the Coyotes with 16 points and Lamb added 15. Korngable picked up 11 points and Watson eight. Watson also helped Sjerven defensively try to limit Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo, who are bigger than Sjerven.
“Kyah is some one who we recruited with a lot of potential, and she has proven to have a lot of potential,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “She has proven to have an awful lot of toughness at the same time. Maddie Krull and Kyah Watson heading into the tournament really got better and certainly were challenged because we needed them to get better.”
Smith, an Associated Press All-American, tallied 10 points and eight rebounds. Egbo added 13 points and seven boards.
The Coyotes not only defeated a two-seed on their home floor, but did so convincingly. USD didn’t trail at any point over it’s first two NCAA Tournament games, getting off to a hot start in both games and never looking back.
“I think that’s just a testament to our preparation, whether that be for our starters or bench players or the people that run scout for us, everyone came here with a mentality to prepare for each and every game one at a time and I think we did a really good job of that,” Sjerven said.
The loss for Baylor was their first home, non-conference loss since 2014. Baylor hadn’t scored less than 50 points in a game since 2015, and had a 60-2 record at home in their last 62 games in Waco. Baylor had made 12 straight Sweet 16.
“It means a lot for our women’s basketball program and all the student athletes that have built this and started it in the Division II era,” Plitzuweit said. “Our alumni have been really special in terms of supporting us into the Division I era.”
The Coyotes prep for the Sweet 16, where they face the winner of Monday’s Michigan-Villanova game in Wichita, Kansas. The game is scheduled for Saturday at a time to be determined.
